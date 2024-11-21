Arevon Announces Commercial Operations at Vikings Solar-plus-Storage Project in Imperial County, California

The solar-plus-storage solution provides reliable and affordable clean energy during peak demand, a key solution for lowering costs and balancing California's shifting electricity requirements

HOLTVILLE, Calif. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arevon Energy, Inc., a leading renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the start of operations at its Vikings Solar-plus-Storage Project in Imperial County, California, near Holtville. The $529 million project includes 157 megawatts (MWdc) of solar coupled with 150 MW/600 megawatt hours of battery energy storage.

Vikings, one of the first utility-scale solar peaker plants in the U.S., shifts low-cost daytime solar energy to higher-cost peak demand periods, including late afternoons and evenings. Its battery storage system can rapidly adjust capacity in seconds, an essential component for addressing critical demand challenges. The project leverages vital provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, aimed to boost homegrown, low-cost clean energy, enhance grid resilience, revitalize domestic manufacturing, and create good-paying jobs for Americans.

Vikings Solar-plus-Storage has provided and is poised to bring significant benefits to the local community. During construction, Vikings employed more than 170 personnel, including local California labor, to build the project. Local businesses also benefitted from increased spending at area stores, restaurants, and hotels. In addition, Vikings will disburse more than $17 million to local governments over the project's lifespan, providing revenue for schools, first responders, and other local needs.

The ribbon-cutting event held this week celebrated the collaborative efforts of the project's stakeholders to bring the project into operations and acknowledged the community support to further California's renewable energy goals. Speaking at the event were Joe LaCava, San Diego City Council President Pro Tem and San Diego Community Power Board Chair; Byron Vosburg, Chief Commercial Officer at San Diego Community Power; Rosie Allegranza, Executive Director at the Holtville Chamber of Commerce; Kevin Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Arevon; George Hershman, Chief Executive Officer at SOLV Energy; and Jake Montgomery, Director of Development at Arevon.

"Vikings' advanced design sets the standard for safe and reliable solar-plus-storage configurations," Smith said. "The project incorporates solar panels, trackers, and batteries that showcase the growing strength of U.S. renewable energy manufacturing. Its completion marks a significant milestone for Arevon, as we continue to meet California's clean energy needs while advancing energy security and independence nationwide."

The project helps bolster our made-in-America supply chain, with products from key U.S. manufacturers, including: Megapack battery energy storage systems manufactured by Tesla in Lathrop, California, First Solar thin film photovoltaic solar panels, and Nextracker smart solar trackers. San Diego-headquartered SOLV Energy led the engineering, procurement, and construction activities.

San Diego Community Power is the project's offtaker, and through a long-term agreement with Arevon, the energy from the Vikings Solar-plus-Storage Project will contribute to serving their nearly 1 million customer accounts. The companies have also executed a commercial agreement for Arevon's 200 MW Avocet Energy Storage Project located in the City of Carson, California, which is expected to start construction in early 2025.

"The Vikings Solar-plus-Storage Project directly supports San Diego Community Power's investment in clean, reliable, and affordable energy to our customers," LaCava said. "This partnership with Arevon reinforces our commitments to our ambitious renewable goals, while providing the environmental, community, and workforce benefits at the core of Community Power's mission."

Vikings, which was named after the Holtville High School mascot, provided scholarships for deserving Holtville High School students to use for college tuition costs, which the Arevon team presented at an annual awards ceremony. The company also sponsors the annual Carrot Festival and remains committed to being an active member of the community throughout the project's anticipated multi-decade life.

"The Holtville Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Arevon for being a good neighbor to our community and a trusted member of the Holtville Chamber," Allegranza said. "We look forward to our continued partnership and congratulate this project for reaching operational status. We wish them abundant success!"

Arevon is a nationwide renewable energy developer and a leader in California with nearly 2,500 MW in operation and more than 1,250 MW under construction. The company recently issued other announcements celebrating achievements at several of its California projects, including the start of operations at its Condor Energy Storage Project and offtake agreements for its Cormorant Energy Storage Project and its Avocet Energy Storage Project. Arevon closed financing on its Eland 2 Solar-plus-Storage Project, its Condor Energy Storage Project, as well as its Vikings Solar-plus-Storage Project. Vikings Solar-plus-Storage was also the recipient of IJGlobal's Renewables Deal of the Year – Energy Storage Award.

About Arevon

Arevon Energy, Inc. is a leading renewable energy company, supplying clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy to utilities and businesses to power the energy transition across the United States. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and with a regional office in New York City, Arevon's more than 250 mission-driven employees use innovative approaches and technology to develop, build, finance, own, and operate renewable energy projects. Arevon owns and operates more than 4,000 megawatts (MW) of utility-scale solar, energy storage, and solar-plus-storage projects as well as distributed generation assets in 17 U.S. states. The company is currently constructing more than 2,000 MW of new solar and storage capacity and has a robust development portfolio of more than 6 gigawatts. In the past 12 months, Arevon has completed project financings of more than $3 billion. For more information, visit arevonenergy.com.

SOURCE Arevon