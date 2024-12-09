Arevon Announces the Start of Commercial Operations at its Eland 1 Solar-plus-Storage Project in California

Eland 1 propels Arevon's clean energy capacity to more than 3 gigawatts in California as the company continues to advance statewide decarbonization

MOJAVE, Calif. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arevon Energy, Inc., a leading renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, today announced the start of operations at its Eland 1 Solar-plus-Storage Project in Kern County, California. Eland 1 Solar-plus-Storage, based in the city of Mojave, is a 384 megawatt (MWdc) solar project coupled with 150 MW/600 megawatt hours (MWh) of energy storage.

A second phase of the Eland Solar-plus-Storage Project is currently under construction and is anticipated to be operational in Q1 2025. Collectively, Eland 1 and 2 are one of the nation's largest solar-plus-storage installations with total capital costs of more than $2 billion. When both phases are completed, the projects' combined capacity will total 758 MWdc of solar with 300 MW/1,200 MWh of energy storage.

Eland's solar and storage configuration enables it to deliver a reliable, predictable energy yield during peak electricity demand periods to the Southern California region. Combining solar panels and battery storage systems play a crucial role in maintaining a steady supply of renewable power, enhancing grid resilience, and responding to critical demand challenges.

Eland 1 Solar-plus-Storage has provided and will continue to bring substantial benefits to the local community. During construction, Eland 1 employed 325 full-time equivalent personnel to build the site, which also positively impacted local businesses who benefitted from increased spending at area establishments. In addition, Eland 1 will disburse more than $18 million to local governments over the project's lifespan, providing revenue for schools, first responders, and other local needs.

"The Eland Solar-plus-Storage Project signifies Arevon's ongoing commitment to advancing clean, renewable energy in California," Kevin Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Arevon, said. "With each solar and storage project, we deliver reliable energy to Californians and support a resilient grid, while also driving new jobs, revenue, and economic activity in this region."

Eland 1 is under a long-term power purchase agreement with Southern California Public Power Authority, who will administer the contract for two of its members: Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) and Glendale Water and Power. San Diego-headquartered SOLV Energy led the engineering, procurement, and construction activities for the project.

Arevon is a nationwide renewable energy developer and a leader in California with more than 3,000 MW in operation and more than 700 MW under construction in the state. The company recently issued other announcements celebrating achievements at several of its California projects, including the start of operations at its Vikings Solar-plus-Storage Project and its Condor Energy Storage Project as well as offtake agreements for its Cormorant Energy Storage Project and its Avocet Energy Storage Project. Arevon closed financing on its Eland 2 Solar-plus-Storage Project, its Condor Energy Storage Project, as well as its Vikings Solar-plus-Storage Project. Vikings Solar-plus-Storage was also the recipient of IJGlobal's Renewables Deal of the Year – Energy Storage Award.

About Arevon

Arevon Energy, Inc. is a leading renewable energy company, supplying clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy to utilities and businesses to power the energy transition across the United States. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and with a regional office in New York City, Arevon's more than 250 mission-driven employees use innovative approaches and technology to develop, build, finance, own, and operate renewable energy projects. Arevon owns and operates more than 4,500 megawatts (MW) of utility-scale solar, energy storage, and solar-plus-storage projects as well as distributed generation assets in 17 U.S. states. The company is currently constructing more than 1,400 MW of new solar and storage capacity and has a robust development portfolio of more than 6 gigawatts. In the past 12 months, Arevon has completed project financings of more than $3 billion. For more information, visit arevonenergy.com.

SOURCE Arevon