SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arevon Energy, Inc., a leading American energy developer, owner, and operator, today announced the appointment of Justin Johnson, the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO), as Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective February 20, 2026.

Arevon Appoints Justin Johnson as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Johnson brings more than two decades of experience across renewable energy development, construction, asset management, and operations. Since the company's inception, he has played a central role in shaping Arevon's strategy, scaling its operating platform, and expanding its national footprint. He will continue to serve as COO while assuming the responsibilities of Interim CEO, ensuring seamless leadership and operational continuity.

"When I joined Arevon, we started from the ground up, and today, we own and operate more than 6 gigawatts of solar and energy storage projects in 18 U.S. states, supported by a team of more than 300 professionals," said Johnson. "I'm proud of our successes and am honored to step into this role and lead the next phase of our growth. We remain dedicated to delivering safe, reliable energy solutions, accelerating the growth of our development pipeline, sustaining best-in-class operational performance, and creating long-term value for our communities, customers, partners, and investors."

Kevin Smith resigned from his role as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 20, 2026. The Board thanks Smith for his leadership and contributions to the company.

The leadership transition does not impact Arevon's strategy, development pipeline, financial strength, or customer commitments, and all projects, partnerships, and operations will proceed as planned. The company remains well-positioned to execute on its long-term growth objectives with the support of its experienced Executive and leadership teams and its committed investors.

About Arevon

Arevon is a U.S. energy leader committed to powering America with affordable, reliable, and secure homegrown energy. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and with a regional office in New York City, the company's experienced and dedicated team develops, finances, builds, owns, and operates renewable energy projects nationwide. With a strong track record in utility-scale solar and energy storage, Arevon is a trusted partner to utilities and businesses seeking cost-effective, sustainable energy solutions. By prioritizing American manufacturing and domestic energy production, the company invests in U.S. jobs, strengthens local economies, and advances the country's energy independence.

Arevon owns and operates more than 6 gigawatts (GW) of solar and energy storage projects across 18 states, representing more than $11 billion in capital investment, and is currently constructing more than 600 megawatts (MW) of new capacity. The company also partnered with local utilities to develop and build 480 MW of solar energy, ensuring each project was successfully integrated into their communities. In the last two years, Arevon has completed $5.1 billion in project financings and closed on a $600 million corporate revolver to fund continued company growth. With a 7 GW development portfolio and continued investment in new projects, Arevon is solidifying its role as a leader in powering an American energy future. For more information, visit arevonenergy.com.

SOURCE Arevon