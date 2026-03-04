Arevon's 430 Megawatt Kelso Solar Project Commences Operations in Missouri

The company's first large-scale facility in the state nearly doubles Missouri's operational solar capacity, represents an investment of more than $500 million, and generates lasting benefits

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and SCOTT COUNTY, Mo., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arevon Energy, Inc., a leading American energy developer, owner, and operator, announces the start of operations at the company's 430 megawatt (MWdc) Kelso Solar Project in Scott County, Missouri.

Arevon developed, constructed, and will own and operate the more than $500 million Kelso Solar Project. The two-phase facility, Arevon's first utility-scale projects in Missouri, increased the state's solar capacity by nearly 50% and generates enough energy to power more than 62,000 homes each year. Beyond its energy generation, Kelso Solar has also contributed to a significant increase in economic activity in Scott County. During construction, the project employed more than 450 personnel, and this increase in foot traffic and activity resulted in a sizable boost in spending at area stores, hotels, and restaurants. In addition, Kelso Solar is estimated to disburse more than $62 million in property tax payments over its lifetime, supporting schools, infrastructure, and first responders.

To commemorate Kelso Solar's operations, Arevon hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday for the project's partners, Scott County leaders, local business owners, landowners, and community members to celebrate the collective effort to bring the facility online. Justin Johnson, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Arevon, delivered the opening remarks, followed by Danny Tetley, Presiding Commissioner at Scott County Commission; Sarah Mitchell Garner, Marketing and Foundation Outreach Manager at Missouri Delta Medical Center; Clay Schermann, Chief Development Officer at Southeast Missouri Food Bank; and Missy Marshall, Director at Three Rivers College, Sikeston and Dexter. Kiana Khalilnejad, Construction Project Manager at Arevon, served as the event's master of ceremonies.

"After years of responsible development and construction, I am proud to see the Kelso Solar Project, Arevon's first large-scale project in Missouri, generating safe, domestic-made energy," said Johnson. "Kelso Solar reflects the strong collaboration among Arevon, our partners, and Scott County's landowners and local leaders, who all played a critical role in bringing this project to fruition. We look forward to Kelso Solar serving America's energy needs for many decades."

"The Kelso Solar Project is a meaningful investment in Scott County's future — it strengthens our tax base, supports critical public services, and adds a new energy resource to our region," said Tetley. "We value the community-first approach Arevon has taken and continues to exercise as well as the lasting benefits the project brings to our community."

Arevon has been actively engaged with the Scott County community throughout Kelso Solar's development and construction, supporting an array of initiatives and organizations, including:

Donating $525,000, in partnership with Primoris Services Corporation's Renewables group, the project's construction contractor, to the Scott County Central School District for a solar-powered bus carport. The new carport will help to ensure students are safely shielded from the weather's elements and will increase ongoing energy savings. Arevon also provided funding to help with the removal of asbestos flooring from classrooms.

Contributing $300,000 to the Kenny Rogers Children's Center, a pediatric out-patient therapy facility serving children with special needs, to aid in the construction of a new gymnasium. Arevon also provided new soft play equipment and therapy mats.

Giving $300,000 for new Chromebooks for Scott County R-IV School District students and an additional $145,000 to support safety initiatives and the STEM program for the school district.

Funding a side-by-side vehicle for the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District to help fight fires that are inaccessible to traditional fire trucks and on-road vehicles due to terrain challenges and tight spaces.

Supplying the funds needed to install a secondary water well in the City of Blodgett — an essential investment in public health and long-term infrastructure resilience.

Participating in Food Distribution events for the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, which provides resources to thousands of residents facing food insecurity in Scott County.

"Arevon has been an incredible supporter of the Kenny Rogers Children's Center and the entire Scott County community. As we prepare for our largest annual fundraiser — the Telethon — which raises about $300,000 each year to provide free physical, occupational, and speech therapy to local children, their generosity means everything," said Michelle Fayette, Executive Director at the Kenny Rogers Children's Center. "When Arevon announced at the Kelso Solar groundbreaking that they would match our Telethon total, I was speechless — nothing like that had happened in my 24 years at the Center. As we continue raising funds and working toward building a new gym, Arevon's support for the Center and other deserving organizations in Scott County is truly a game changer."

"Arevon's support has helped the Southeast Missouri Food Bank reach families across the region through our Food Distribution events," said Schermann. "We are grateful for their involvement and their willingness to invest in our community as host of the Kelso Solar Project."

Arevon is actively growing its portfolio in the Midwest region of the United States. In the past several months, the company announced the start of the operations at its Ratts 1 and Heirloom Solar Projects, a cumulative investment of $400 million and 264 MWdc of new domestic solar power in Indiana, and continues to advance construction on its $200 million, 124 MWdc Big Muddy Solar Project in Illinois. In addition, Arevon developed and managed construction of the 251 MWdc Gibson Solar Project and the 228 MWdc Posey Solar Project in Indiana on behalf of local utilities while ensuring the projects were successfully integrated into each community. Arevon is also actively advancing development on other proposed renewable energy facilities in the region.

About Arevon

Arevon is a U.S. energy leader committed to powering America with affordable, reliable, and secure homegrown energy. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and with a regional office in New York City, the company's experienced and dedicated team develops, finances, builds, owns, and operates renewable energy projects nationwide. With a strong track record in utility-scale solar and energy storage, Arevon is a trusted partner to utilities and businesses seeking cost-effective, sustainable energy solutions. By prioritizing American manufacturing and domestic energy production, the company invests in U.S. jobs, strengthens local economies, and advances the country's energy independence.

Arevon owns and operates more than 6 gigawatts (GW) of solar and energy storage projects across 18 states, representing more than $11 billion in capital investment, and is currently constructing more than 600 megawatts (MW) of new capacity. The company also partnered with local utilities to develop and build 480 MW of solar energy, ensuring each project was successfully integrated into their communities. In the last two years, Arevon has completed $5.1 billion in project financings and closed on a $600 million corporate revolver to fund continued company growth. With a 7 GW development portfolio and continued investment in new projects, Arevon is solidifying its role as a leader in powering an American energy future. For more information, visit arevonenergy.com.

