Arevon Awarded Top Rankings in North America and Globally by the GRESB Environmental, Social, and Governance Benchmark Report

The company has been recognized for its excellence in environmental, social, and governance initiatives, securing the No. 1 ranking in North America and No. 2 globally

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arevon Energy, Inc., a leading renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, announced its strong rankings in the annual GRESB environmental, social, and governance (ESG) Benchmark Assessment. The 2024 results identified Arevon as No. 1 in the Americas in the Infrastructure – Renewable Power: Solar Power Generation category and No 2. globally in the category.

"Arevon takes part annually in the GRESB Assessment to evaluate our ESG progress. We are proud of this year's results as a reflection of Arevon's leadership and strong performance nationally and globally, particularly within the renewable energy infrastructure sector," Kevin Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Arevon said. "Arevon's industry leading results are a testament to our team's continued commitment to integrating sustainable practices across the lifecycle of each of our projects."

Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for infrastructure and real estate investments across the world. The GRESB Assessments are guided by what investors and the industry consider to be material issues in the sustainability performance of real asset investments and are aligned with international reporting frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Each year, the GRESB Benchmark serves as a powerful reminder of the positive impact that focused sustainability efforts can have on our industry and beyond," Sebastien Roussotte, Chief Executive Officer at GRESB said. "We commend participants for their ongoing commitment to sustainable development."

Arevon remains steadfast in its dedication to create a more sustainable future through its renewable energy projects that help in reducing emissions and delivering clean energy to utilities and businesses.

About Arevon

Arevon Energy, Inc. is a leading renewable energy company, supplying clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy to utilities and businesses to power the energy transition across the United States. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and with a regional office in New York City, Arevon's more than 250 mission-driven employees use innovative approaches and technology to develop, build, finance, own, and operate renewable energy projects. Arevon owns and operates more than 4,000 megawatts (MW) of utility-scale solar, energy storage, and solar + storage projects as well as distributed generation assets in 17 U.S. states. The company is currently constructing more than 2,000 MW of new solar and storage capacity and has a robust development portfolio of more than 6 gigawatts. For more information, visit arevonenergy.com.

