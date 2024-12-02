Arevon Hires Shanelle Montana as Chief Development Officer

Montana brings more than 15 years of industry expertise and leadership to strengthen Arevon's position as a top clean energy developer and operator

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arevon Energy, Inc., a leading renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shanelle Montana as Chief Development Officer (CDO) effective today. This new, pivotal role demonstrates Arevon's commitment to accelerating its project development efforts. Montana brings extensive experience from global, large-scale renewable energy companies and an established track record of driving growth and expanding project pipelines. She will play a strategic role in overseeing these efforts, advancing the company's growth, and further strengthening Arevon's position as a leader in the renewable energy sector.

Arevon Appoints Shanelle Montana as Chief Development Officer

Before joining Arevon, Montana held several executive roles at Lightsource bp, most recently as Senior Vice President of Portfolio Management. In this position, she oversaw a 20 gigawatt (GW) pipeline of solar and energy storage projects in the U.S. while guiding late-stage project development through to construction, including monitoring the U.S. portfolio's financial health and schedules. As Vice President of Development, Montana led a 15 GW development portfolio of clean energy projects across the eastern half of the U.S., managing a team who successfully advanced projects from greenfield origination to construction. Prior to that, she worked in key roles for BayWa r.e. and EDF Renewables, leading the development of utility-scale projects in PJM and MISO and overseeing myriad functions including greenfielding, land acquisition, community relations, interconnection, permitting, offtake strategy, and environmental assessments. Montana has served as a Board Member of numerous clean energy associations including Clean Grid Alliance and is also a Board Member and Co-founder of the Du Nord Foundation.

"Bringing Shanelle on board as Arevon's first Chief Development Officer reflects her exceptional leadership within the renewables industry and her proven track record in driving successful pipeline development and portfolio management," Kevin Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Arevon, said. "Beyond her impressive professional accomplishments, Shanelle's values align closely with ours, particularly her commitment to sustainable development in rural and underserved communities. We are excited to welcome Shanelle to Arevon, and I look forward to working with her again, as we previously collaborated at Lightsource bp. Arevon's expertise will be instrumental in tackling the challenge of securing a sustainable energy future."

Montana is a valuable addition to Arevon's experienced Executive Team, further strengthening its leadership as the company continues to grow. With her extensive knowledge and expertise, Montana will play a key role as CDO in the strategic and efficient expansion of Arevon's development portfolio, which currently exceeds 6 gigawatts, and will support the company's ongoing success and entry into new markets in the U.S. Additionally, Montana will lead the execution of the company's greenfield project development efforts.

"Arevon is known industrywide for its high-performing portfolio, project finance innovation, and exceptional team," Montana said. "My focus is to further expand our project portfolio across the U.S. I look forward to promoting Arevon's community-first development culture into new states and fostering strong partnerships with stakeholders to build on Arevon's position as a leading, long-term owner and operator of renewable energy projects. I am thrilled to join Arevon and be a part of this outstanding team as we work together to grow the company's market presence."

About Arevon

Arevon Energy, Inc. is a leading renewable energy company, supplying clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy to utilities and businesses to power the energy transition across the United States. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and with a regional office in New York City, Arevon's more than 250 mission-driven employees use innovative approaches and technology to develop, build, finance, own, and operate renewable energy projects. Arevon owns and operates more than 4,000 megawatts (MW) of utility-scale solar, energy storage, and solar-plus-storage projects as well as distributed generation assets in 17 U.S. states. The company is currently constructing more than 2,000 MW of new solar and storage capacity and has a robust development portfolio of more than 6 gigawatts. In the past 12 months, Arevon has completed project financings of more than $3 billion. For more information, visit arevonenergy.com.

SOURCE Arevon