Arevon Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arevon Energy, Inc., a leading renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, has released its 2023 Sustainability Report. Arevon's third annual report highlights the company's commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, as well as ESG practices implemented across its business operations, energy projects, and community engagement initiatives.

"The Arevon team successfully implemented a number of sustainability initiatives in 2023, which are highlighted in this report along with our support for the communities that host our projects," said Kevin Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Arevon. "Through the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy projects, Arevon will continue to reduce emissions and supply clean energy to our nation's utilities and businesses. We remain steadfast in our commitment to sustainable and socially responsible operations."

Through various sustainability practices, Arevon has preserved natural resources, reduced its environmental impact, and mitigated climate change. In 2023, Arevon offset all of its greenhouse gas emissions from business air travel and office energy use. Moreover, Arevon recycled damaged solar modules, which diverted 730,531 pounds of waste from landfills and avoided the equivalent of 728,999 kg of CO 2 emissions. Overall, Arevon's projects generated 5,945,131 MWh of clean energy, avoiding the emission of more than 4.2 million metric tons of CO 2 . This reduction in emissions is comparable to taking nearly one million cars off the road.

To enhance its risk management practices, Arevon developed project-specific risk management scorecards for its operating portfolio. These scorecards help the team identify the various climate risks posed to each project. To further promote a culture of safety within the organization and across its project sites, Arevon hired a Director of Health and Safety.

Additionally, the company has demonstrated a commitment to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice in the workplace through initiatives such as Generating Leadership Opportunities for Women (GLOW), an internal affinity group whose mission is to empower women to become influential leaders by illuminating paths for professional development in the workplace, and achieving bronze recertification from the Solar Energy Industries Association for its efforts toward advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice. Arevon also codified its giving framework, which directs its charitable giving to entities that boost education, community safety, and poverty alleviation.

Arevon's 2023 Sustainability Report may be accessed here.

About Arevon

Arevon Energy, Inc. is a leading renewable energy company, supplying clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy to utilities and businesses to power the energy transition across the United States. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and with a regional office in New York City, Arevon's more than 250 mission-driven employees use innovative approaches and technology to develop, build, finance, own, and operate renewable energy projects. Arevon owns and operates more than 4,000 megawatts (MW) of utility-scale solar, energy storage, and solar-plus-storage projects as well as distributed generation assets in 17 U.S. states. The company is currently constructing more than 2,000 MW of new solar and storage capacity and has a robust development portfolio of more than 6 gigawatts. For more information, visit arevonenergy.com.

