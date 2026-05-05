Argent Institutional Trust Company Reports Continued Growth for Salem Trust Company Business Unit

TAMPA, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Institutional Trust Company (AITC) today announced continued growth within its Salem Trust Company business unit, reflecting steady client demand and the firm's focus on delivering reliable institutional custody and trust services.

Over the past 12 months, Salem Trust Company experienced a 28% increase in assets under custody, supported by the addition of nearly 50 new governmental retirement plan client relationships. These additions represent approximately a 20% increase in the business unit's overall client base. During the same period, AITC also expanded its client base across several market segments, including fintech organizations, ERISA plans, and private investment structures.

In the first quarter, AITC completed the previously announced acquisition of Huntington National Bank's institutional custody business. The acquisition added nearly 300 client relationships and approximately $85 billion in assets under custody, further expanding AITC's institutional servicing capabilities.

"The past year reflects continued validation of our service approach and operating model," said Luke McCabe, global head of institutional asset servicing at AITC. "We value the confidence our clients place in AITC and Salem Trust Company, and we remain focused on delivering consistent, high quality service as we support a growing number of institutional relationships."

To support this growth, the firm has enhanced its staffing model over the past year, with targeted office expansion in Texas, Ohio, and Michigan. These investments are intended to reinforce service execution and strengthen client engagement.

"Our service model continues to evolve as we make disciplined investments in our people and operational capabilities," said Chris Taylor, Tampa executive. "We remain focused on supporting not only our clients, but also plan administrators and investment managers through secure, efficient processes while maintaining the high level of personal service the market has come to expect."

AITC's growth reflects its ongoing commitment to operational discipline, risk management, and long term client partnership within the institutional asset servicing marketplace.

About Argent Institutional Trust Company (AITC)

Originally founded as Trust Management Incorporated in 1954, TMI was a Texas chartered trust company. In August 2023, TMI merged with Argent Financial Group to become Argent Institutional Trust Company (AITC) and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, as a Florida trust company. Since its inception, AITC has grown into a full service provider of trust and agency services.

AITC operates administration offices in Tampa, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Fort Worth, Texas; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and New York City, and is expanding into Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Grand Rapids, Michigan. The firm delivers client care across four primary service categories: trustee, escrow, and loan agency; custody services; IRA; and family office and investment partnerships.

AITC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Argent Financial Group (Argent), a leading independent client asset services firm with a particular focus on corporate trust and custody services through AITC. Following AITC's acquisition of the corporate trust and custody business from Huntington National Bank, the firm is responsible for more than $165 billion in client assets. Formed in 1990 in Ruston, Louisiana, Argent traces its roots back to 1930. For more information, visit www.ArgentFinancial.com.

SOURCE Argent Institutional Trust Company