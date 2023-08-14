Argenta and Prelude Partner to Provide Animal Health Industry Best-in-Class Data Management Software and Support

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argenta, the only combined global contract research organization (CRO) and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to animal health and nutrition, and Prelude, the leading animal health focused electronic data capture (EDC) system for clinical and non-clinical research, are proud to announce a strategic new enterprise partnership.

The ever-growing rates of pet ownership and the rising demand for animal protein have necessitated a greater need for innovation within the animal health industry. To anticipate the increasing demand for new healthcare products, there is a growing need to accelerate innovation. This partnership was established to provide an eClinical technology partner and help bring fresh ideas and technology to meeting these innovation objectives.

With this partnership, Argenta will have available the entire suite of Prelude's data management products as well as increased technical support and training on new products and features. The joint offering will benefit the animal health industry in the following ways:

A flexible, intuitive, and robust EDC system that effectively facilitates veterinary clinical studies.

Prelude's mobile app for pet owners not only enhances compliance but also alleviates the support workload faced by participating sites in studies.

The cutting-edge technology enables effortless self-enrollment for pet owners, thereby streamlining the patient recruitment process.

"I couldn't be more excited about this next phase in the Prelude-Argenta partnership," says Prelude CEO Tommy Jackson. "Together we will help bring novel animal healthcare innovations to the market faster and raise the bar on the research and development experience."

"I am thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Prelude," says Melinda Poole, Head of US Clinical R&D at Argenta. "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to support veterinary investigators who passionately dedicate their efforts to advancing innovative new product development."

About Prelude

Prelude is a life science software company looking to raise the bar on the clinical research experience, thus making the world safer and healthier by accelerating new product development of life-saving medicine and devices.

Founded in 2003, Prelude's founders created a new type of electronic data capture (EDC) system – that is, with the end-user in mind while still being able to withstand the most extreme scrutiny for data, accuracy, and speed. Today, Prelude offers mobile applications to support modern data collection.

Prelude's ePRO mobile app enables subjects participating in a clinical trial to input data directly into Prelude's EDC system, enabling real-time patient updates at any time from any place.

Prelude's Offline app enables farm animal and lab researchers to collect data electronically in a compliant manner in areas with limited to no internet connection and subsequently sync the data to Prelude's EDC when an internet connection is re-established.

Prelude prioritizes providing comprehensive support to teams who choose to entrust their studies to them with the goal of making the study building to closeout process as simple and straightforward as possible so that their clients can focus on what matters – their research. For more information, please visit www.PreludeEDC.com.

About Argenta

Founded in New Zealand, Argenta's talented and committed employees are dedicated to delivering excellence in animal health and nutrition to customers around the world. With research and/or GMP manufacturing operations in Germany, New Zealand, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States, Argenta holds a unique position as the only combined global contract research organization (CRO) and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in animal health.

Argenta operates from Molecule to Market in partnership with customers of all sizes from all corners of the world, supporting their research and development, clinical research, regulatory, scale-up and manufacturing needs along the animal health and nutrition product development journey.

The day-to-day ethos that drives Argenta forward is a mission focused on global partnerships, a Molecule to Market approach, and innovation. At the core of the business and the organization is collaboration – among the global employee base and with their customers.

For more information, please visit www.argentaglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Norcross

[email protected]

(512) 476-5100

SOURCE Prelude