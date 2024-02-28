Argentina Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Report 2023-2028 Featuring Key DC Investors - Lumen Technologies, Telecom Argentina, Nabiax, Claro, and EdgeConneX

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Argentina Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Argentina data center market size will witness investments of USD 296 million by 2028 from $173 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.36% during 2023-2028

This report analyses the Argentina data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The Argentina data center market has a presence of several global support infrastructure providers such as Caterpillar, Eaton, Cummins, ABB, Legrand, and others. Several global IT infrastructure providers, such as Cisco Systems, Arista Networks, Lenovo, NetApp, and others, have a strong presence in the Argentina data center market. Some key investors in the Argentina data center market are Lumen Technologies, Telecom Argentina, Nabiax, and EdgeConnex in 2023. Datacenter firms in Argentina are partnering with construction contractors to enhance efficiency and meet the evolving requirements of these facilities. AECOM, Fluor Corporation, and Constructora Sudamericana are actively engaged in the construction sector for data centers in Argentina.

Argentina provides enticing tax incentives and a business-friendly atmosphere through the 'Knowledge Economy Law,' aiming to attract operators for facility development. For instance, the AWS stands to benefit from an export tax exemption (as part of the free-trade zone) and is exempt from national and provincial taxes on energy consumption.

The Argentina data center market stands out as one of the well-connected nations in Latin America, boasting seven operational submarine cables, with an additional one currently under construction. Notably, Google recently contributed to this robust submarine network by introducing Firmina, a new cable slated for launch in 2024. This submarine cable will have landing points in Brazil, the United States, and Uruguay, further enhancing regional connectivity.

In July 2023, the government approved a total renewable energy capacity of 633.7 megawatts (MW) through its latest procurement initiative. This includes the green light for 44 upcoming solar farm projects equipped with photovoltaic (PV) capacity. Argentina has initiated the 'RenovAr' program to produce 20% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025. This deliberate step supports their sustainability objectives and contributes positively to the environment and the community.

