Argentum AI to partner with Rafay Systems to Power Global GPU Infrastructure Platform

Global compute infrastructure leader chooses Rafay to deliver tailored, turnkey AI software environments to hyperscalers, neoclouds and enterprise offtakers worldwide

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafay Systems, global provider of AI infrastructure orchestration solutions, today announced that Argentum AI has selected the Rafay Platform to power its rapidly expanding AI infrastructure business. The partnership enables Argentum to deliver differentiated, customized compute environments to the world's largest AI operators, including hyperscalers, neoclouds and enterprise-scale GPU offtakers, through a single unified software orchestration layer.

Argentum AI secures and deploys purpose-built AI infrastructure at scale, with access to data center sites ranging from 10MW to 100MW+ and a total of 3GW+ of power capacity across the U.S., Europe and a rapidly expanding global footprint. The company delivers GPU supply, managed services and enterprise-grade orchestration as a fully integrated, turnkey solution for hyperscalers, frontier AI labs and Fortune 500 enterprises requiring dedicated, sovereign compute at scale. Each deployment is fully financed through an SPV structure, backed by Blackstone, J.P. Morgan, and Goldman Sachs, enabling zero balance sheet exposure for customers and a single counterparty with a unified SLA—from contract to live infrastructure in weeks, not months.

The operational challenge at the heart of this partnership is one that grows with scale. Each provider requires a distinct baseline software stack, and delivering and maintaining those stacks individually across an expanding global portfolio quickly becomes unmanageable. Rafay's platform resolves this by enabling Argentum to provision, configure and manage a separate software environment for each offtaker through a single control plane, dramatically simplifying operations while preserving the flexibility each customer requires.

The market forces driving demand for this kind of solution are significant. Global AI infrastructure spending is forecast to reach $758 billion by 2029, according to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Tracker, which also found that spending on AI compute and storage hardware grew 166 percent year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025 alone, reaching $82 billion. Separately, Gartner projects worldwide end-user spending on AI-optimized infrastructure-as-a-service to total $37.5 billion in 2026, as GPU-accelerated cloud resources become central to both model training and inference at scale. For infrastructure operators like Argentum, capturing this opportunity requires the ability to serve diverse customer requirements quickly and reliably, which is precisely what the Rafay Platform is built to deliver.

"Rafay has built a strong track record helping organizations deploying AI compute at massive scale bring scalable cloud management to their GPU fleets," said Haseeb Budhani, CEO and co-founder of Rafay Systems. "Argentum represents an important expansion of that capability portfolio, as they operate at a foundational layer in the stack, connecting data center capacity and power to the largest AI operators in the world. They require the same kind of multi-tenant, configurable software orchestration that we have already perfected for cloud builders, so this partnership demonstrates the breadth of use cases Rafay can serve across the AI infrastructure ecosystem, supporting infrastructure intermediaries who make GPU capacity accessible at global scale just as effectively as we support the token factories building at the top of it."

The partnership also positions Argentum for its next phase of growth. The company has announced plans to build its own neocloud offering, and the Rafay Platform is architected to support that evolution without requiring a change in software infrastructure. Argentum can grow from infrastructure broker to full-scale cloud service provider on the same platform, eliminating the cost and disruption of a future technology transition.

"Argentum's mission is to be the fastest, most flexible provider of turnkey GPU and power capacity for the world's largest AI operators, and Rafay is helping us accelerate our growth," said Andrew Sobko, CEO of Argentum AI. "We have built a global footprint of high-capacity data center sites and the operational expertise to deliver customized compute environments at scale to each customer, precisely when they need them. What we required was a software orchestration partner capable of matching that ambition, and Rafay gives us the tools to deliver a distinct, tailored software environment to every offtaker in our portfolio without multiplying operational overhead. With Rafay, we can continue leading this market and deliver the scale and precision demanded by the world's top AI infrastructure buyers."

About Rafay Systems

Rafay Systems is a leading platform provider for modern infrastructure and AI workloads, delivering Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) capabilities that enable organizations to operationalize compute infrastructure with self-service automation, governance and multi-tenancy. The Rafay Platform helps enterprises, cloud providers and sovereign AI cloud operators transform raw infrastructure into fully operational platforms for AI, Kubernetes and cloud-native applications. By simplifying infrastructure orchestration and lifecycle management, Rafay enables organizations to accelerate innovation while maintaining security, consistency and operational control. For more information, visit rafay.co.

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SOURCE Rafay Systems