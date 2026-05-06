Rafay Systems Selected by AI Green Data Centers to Deliver Sovereign AI Infrastructure Across Latin America

Partnership aims to deliver AI use cases to universities, enterprises and public sector customers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafay Systems, a leader in infrastructure orchestration for AI and cloud-native workloads, today announced that it and AI Green Data Centers (AI-GDC), a sovereign AI Cloud platform based in Mexico, has partnered with Rafay to deliver self-service, token-metered AI use cases to educational institutions, businesses and public sector organizations across Mexico. AI-GDC builds on more than 30 years of combined experience in infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) to develop Latin America's first high-performance computing (HPC) and AI platform.

By partnering with Rafay, AI-GDC is moving beyond traditional GPU-as-a-service offerings to deliver a full spectrum of AI capabilities—from bare metal to model—within Mexico's sovereign borders.This enables AI-GDC to provide a full-stack compute platform along with an application marketplace tailored for regional needs.

Led by President Marianela Santos, CEO Franz Berchelmann, and CTO Aníbal Reyes, AI-GDC is developing AI infrastructure capacity in northern Mexico designed from the ground up as an NVIDIA-aligned AI Factory. The deployment is optimized for the high-density power and cooling requirements of next-generation GPUs. AI-GDC is progressing toward participation in the NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) program, validating its ability to deliver cloud-based GPU infrastructure and high-performance AI workloads at scale.

As a founding member of Nuevo León's regional AI cluster, AI-GDC works closely with state government leadership to position Monterrey as the AI hub of Latin America. Construction of its flagship green data center campus is scheduled to begin this year, with a long-term roadmap to scale up to 100 megawatts (MW) of capacity by 2030.

Central to AI-GDC's value proposition is digital sovereignty—ensuring that Mexican and Latin American data remains within regional borders and complies with local regulatory requirements. The company's infrastructure is built with sustainability at its core, incorporating water-efficient cooling systems and renewable energy sources to minimize the environmental footprint of multi-megawatt GPU clusters.

AI-GDC's target customer base includes government and public sector organizations advancing national digitalization strategies, enterprises in manufacturing, logistics and automotive sectors adopting generative AI, and leading research institutions such as Tecnológico de Monterrey.

Global AI infrastructure spending is forecast to reach $758 billion by 2029, according to IDC. Within Mexico, the AI data center market is projected to grow at a 24.55 percent compound annual growth rate through 2031.

"Latin America is emerging as an important frontier for AI infrastructure investment," said Haseeb Budhani, CEO and co-founder of Rafay Systems. "With billions of dollars flowing into Mexico's AI data centers, the operators who will win will move beyond commodity GPU rental and offer differentiated AI services at scale. We are proud to be partnering with AI-GDC to deliver high-value AI use cases to the region"

"Our mission is to build Latin America's most capable sovereign AI infrastructure platform," said Franz Berchelmann, CEO of AI Green Data Centers. "As a founding member of Nuevo León's AI cluster and an NVIDIA Inception company on our path to becoming an NVIDIA Cloud Partner, we have the infrastructure roadmap and strategic relationships to make this vision a reality. Rafay provides the orchestration layer on top of our GPU infrastructure, enabling us to maximize utilization and deliver a secure, enterprise-grade sovereign AI experience across Latin America."

About Rafay Systems

Rafay Systems is a leading platform provider for modern infrastructure and AI workloads, delivering Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) capabilities that enable organizations to operationalize compute infrastructure with self-service automation, governance and multi-tenancy. The Rafay Platform helps enterprises, cloud providers and sovereign AI cloud operators transform raw infrastructure into fully operational platforms for AI, Kubernetes and cloud-native applications. By simplifying infrastructure orchestration and lifecycle management, Rafay enables organizations to accelerate innovation while maintaining security, consistency and operational control. For more information, visit rafay.co.

About AI-GDC

AI-GDC is a sovereign AI infrastructure platform headquartered in Mexico, focused on developing high-performance, sustainable data centers purpose-built for AI workloads. The company is building Latin America's first AI Factory, combining GPU infrastructure, advanced cooling systems, and energy-efficient design to support large-scale AI training and inference. Strategically located near the U.S. border, AI-GDC enables nearshore AI capacity for both Latin American and North American markets. Through partnerships with global technology leaders and regional institutions, AI-GDC is accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence across enterprises, governments, and research organizations while ensuring data sovereignty and environmental responsibility.

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SOURCE Rafay Systems