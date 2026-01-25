Argo Biopharma Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2b Trial of siRNA Therapeutic BW-20829 in Patients with Elevated Lp(a)

SHANGHAI and BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Argo Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Argo Biopharma), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing next-generation siRNA therapies, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a global Phase 2b clinical trial sponsored by Novartis evaluating DII235, also known as BW-20829, in adults with elevated Lipoprotein (a) (Lp(a)) and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD). In connection with the molecule's advancement into Phase 2b under its exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Novartis, Argo Biopharma will receive milestone payments that will support ongoing research and development efforts across its hepatic and extra-hepatic siRNA portfolio. BW-20829 is the sixth asset in Argo's pipeline to enter mid-stage global clinical development.

"We are pleased that Novartis has advanced BW-20829 into Phase 2b clinical development" said Dr. Dongxu Shu, Co-Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer of Argo Biopharma. "This milestone underscores the strength of Argo's discovery and early clinical development capabilities, together with Novartis' scientific rigor and speed of execution to bring forward therapeutic options for patients' unmet cardiovascular needs. Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, and the progression of BW-20829 into Phase 2b represents a meaningful step toward the potential development of additional therapeutic options for patients with elevated cardiovascular risk."

BW-20829 is an siRNA therapeutic developed from Argo's proprietary RADS™ platform, and is designed to enable potent, durable gene silencing with differentiated safety and delivery characteristics through hepatic delivery. Argo Biopharma continues to advance a cardiovascular and specialty disease pipeline via hepatic siRNA, and maintains an earlier-stage portfolio of extra-hepatic siRNAs targeting multiple tissue types and therapeutic areas. Information regarding the Phase 2b clinical study can be found on ClinicalTrials.gov. Study Details | NCT07235046 | A Study of DII235 in Adults With Elevated Lipoprotein(a) | ClinicalTrials.gov

About Argo Biopharma

Argo Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing next-generation RNAi therapeutics to provide better treatment options for patients worldwide. The company has established a robust and diverse pipeline of RNAi molecule candidates targeting a wide range of indications, including cardiovascular diseases, viral infections, metabolic conditions, and specialty/rare diseases. Currently, Argo Biopharma has six RNAi candidates in clinical development.

