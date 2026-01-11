Argo Biopharma to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SHANGHAI and BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Argo Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Argo Biopharma), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing next-generation siRNA therapies, today announced that Dr. Dongxu Shu, Co-Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 15th 2026 at 1:15 PM PST / 4:15 PM EST. in San Francisco, CA.

About Argo Biopharma

Argo Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing next-generation RNAi therapeutics to provide better treatment options for patients worldwide. The company has established a robust and diverse pipeline of RNAi molecule candidates targeting a wide range of indications, including cardiovascular diseases, viral infections, metabolic conditions, and specialty/rare diseases. Currently, Argo Biopharma has six RNAi candidates in clinical development.

For more information, visit www.argobiopharma.com.

SOURCE Argo Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd