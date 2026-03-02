Argo Biopharma Appoints Dr. Gena Wang as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

-- Dr. Wang brings ~20 years of biopharma capital markets, equity research, and strategic advisory experience to Argo Biopharma --

SHANGHAI and NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Argo Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Argo Biopharma), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing next-generation siRNA therapies, announced the appointment of Gena Wang, Ph.D., CFA, as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, effective March 1, 2026. Dr. Wang joins Argo Biopharma from Barclays, where she served as Managing Director, senior equity research analyst in biotechnology sector. Dr. Wang brings nearly 20 years of Wall Street sell-side experience and is widely recognized for her in-depth research on novel therapies, with a focus on RNA therapies, gene and cell therapies, and emerging modalities in rare diseases and oncology.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Wang to our management team," said Dr. Dongxu Shu, co-founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer of Argo Biopharma. "Her deep knowledge of the genetic medicines landscape, expertise in biotechnology capital markets, and her reputation and strong relationships within the financial community and healthcare industry make her an invaluable addition as we continue advancing our pipeline and entering our next phase of growth. I look forward to working closely with Dr. Wang in her new role."

"I am thrilled to join Argo Biopharma at such an important stage of its development," said Dr. Wang. "I have followed the evolution of RNA therapies for decades, and I believe Argo has developed a compelling, innovative siRNA platform to support potentially differentiated best-in-class assets across a wide range of important indications. I look forward to partnering with the management team to help Argo Biopharma achieve its long-term goals of delivering transformative therapeutics to patients while creating value for shareholders."

Prior to joining Argo Biopharma, Dr. Wang served as Managing Director, senior research analyst of Small and Mid-Cap Biotechnology at Barclays, where she established and led the therapeutic teams. Prior to Barclays, Dr. Wang was sell-side analyst at several leading investment banks, including Jefferies and Leerink Partners. Over the course of her career, Dr. Wang has covered a broad range of biotechnology companies and is known for her expertise in RNA therapies, cell and gene therapies, as well as novel modalities in rare diseases and oncology. She has been repeatedly ranked among the top three analysts in Institutional Investor's All-America Equity Research Team since 2018. Dr. Wang earned her Ph.D. in Molecular and Cell Biology from the State University of New York, and conducted her postdoctoral training at the Rockefeller University, with both programs focused on RNA research. Dr. Wang is also a Charter Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder.

About Argo Biopharma

Argo Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing next-generation RNAi therapeutics to provide better treatment options for patients worldwide. The company has established a robust and diverse pipeline of RNAi molecule candidates targeting a wide range of indications, including cardiovascular diseases, viral infections, metabolic conditions, and specialty/rare diseases. Currently, Argo Biopharma has seven RNAi candidates in clinical development.

For more information, please visit www.argobiopharma.com.

SOURCE Argo Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd