Argo Biopharma Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

-Argo Biopharma joins the ranks of Google, Nvidia, Adidas, Walmart, and more-

SHANGHAI and NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Argo Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Argo Biopharma), a clinical-stage small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics company, is proud to have been named to Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year's list highlights businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations.

"We're honored to be named one of World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This recognition reflects our commitment to advancing breakthrough therapies to expand options and improve outcomes for patients worldwide. This includes the pursuit of our potential functional cures and first-in-class, long-duration treatments." said Dr. Dongxu Shu, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Argo Biopharma.

Argo Biopharma is advancing a differentiated pipeline across key therapeutic areas. BW-20507 for the treatment of HBV delivered positive Phase I/IIa data, entered Phase II and received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China, supporting its potential as a functional cure. BW-20805 for patients with HAE progressed into Phase II with recent encouraging data and received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. FDA. In cardiovascular disease, we expanded our collaboration with Novartis in 2025 with multiple programs moving quickly to late-stage clinical development.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

About Argo Biopharma

Argo Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing next-generation RNAi therapeutics to provide better treatment options for patients worldwide. The company has established a robust and diverse pipeline of RNAi molecule candidates targeting a wide range of indications, including cardiovascular diseases, viral infections, metabolic conditions, and specialty/rare diseases. Currently, Argo Biopharma has seven RNAi candidates in clinical development.

For more information, please visit www.argobiopharma.com.

SOURCE Argo Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd