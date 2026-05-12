Argosy Private Equity Exits InTech Aerospace

WAYNE, Pa., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Private Equity ("Argosy"), a lower middle market private equity firm, today announced it has exited its investment in InTech Aerospace ("InTech" or the "Company").

Founded over 35 years ago and headquartered in Houston, Texas, InTech is an FAA Part 145 certificated repair station providing maintenance, repair, and overhaul ("MRO") services for commercial and military aircraft. The Company offers a broad range of recurring interior refurbishment services across upholstery and soft goods, composites, plastics, and seating. InTech also provides custom engineering and manufacturing of interior aircraft components. The Company's FAA certification, long operating history, and reputation for quality, efficiency and innovation position Intech as a valued partner in the aircraft interior MRO sector.

"InTech's experienced team and their commitment to quality provided a strong platform from which to grow. Partnering alongside Azalea Capital and InTech's leadership, we worked to strengthen operations and expand customer relationships, and we are pleased to see InTech well-positioned for continued success," said Kirk Griswold, Founding Partner of Argosy Private Equity.

Alderman & Co. served as Intech's transaction advisor.

About Argosy Private Equity - www.argosype.com

Argosy Private Equity, headquartered in Wayne, PA, is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to growing and professionalizing U.S. manufacturing and business services companies, often family or founder owned. For over 25 years, Argosy has partnered with more than 140 investments, focusing on companies with $3 to 10 million of EBITDA and substantial potential to grow. Argosy manages a diverse portfolio across four key sectors: specialized manufacturing, industrial services, aviation products & services; and transportation & logistics.

Contact:

Argosy Private Equity

Sarah Busch

[email protected]

SOURCE Argosy Private Equity