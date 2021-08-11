Argus acquires renewable chemicals specialist Oleochem Analytics

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has acquired Oleochem Analytics, a provider of renewable chemicals market information. Oleochem Analytics produces price assessments, market intelligence, news, and analytics for the global oleochemical and pine chemical markets.

With subject matter experts in Europe, the US, Brazil and China — who collectively have decades of market expertise — Oleochem Analytics is the leading information source on high-growth renewable chemicals, which sit at the intersection of chemicals, biofuels and agriculture markets.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "Oleochem Analytics is an excellent extension to our coverage of renewables and complements Argus' growth strategy. With its high-quality products and favourable market tailwinds, it has attracted a very impressive customer base. We are pleased to add market experts with unparalleled sector expertise to our team and further expand our chemicals coverage."

Leela Landress Perez and Carlos Perez, the co-founders of Oleochem Analytics, commented: "We are very passionate about the global renewable chemical markets and look forward to joining forces with Argus, leveraging their trusted brand, global reach and scale. Together, we will be able to further enhance our existing product portfolio, better serve our existing and new customers, and accelerate product development into related biochemical markets for which we already hear interest from the market."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

