Argus launches first SAF and HVO fob strait of Malacca assessments

New transparency for emerging markets for hydrotreated biofuels in southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has launched the world's first assessed prices for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) exported from the key production hub- the the strait of Malacca.

The new prices expand Argus' coverage of Asian hydrotreated biofuels and will provide a transparent and robust pricing mechanism for the southeast Asia region, which has become a key global producer of these renewable fuels. Across Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Argus expects there will be over 3.3mn t/yr of hydrotreated biofuels capacity by mid-2026.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We are pleased to launch these new assessments at a pivotal moment for regional markets, which are set to see greatly increased intra-regional trade flows due to new SAF targets, on top of the already established long-haul east-west flow which connects Asian producers to buyers in regulated European markets. This new transparency in a rapidly evolving market will help both regional producers and purchasers across the hydrotreated biofuels value chain."

Singapore is aiming to use 1pc SAF on flights departing the country from 2026 and has introduced policy mechanisms to achieve this, making it the first Asian nation to do so. Other countries in the region, including South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia and India, have announced targets which will kick in either this year or next. Government discussions about setting a target in Malaysia are also under way.

The new prices expand Argus' suite of regional hydrotreated biofuels assessments, joining fob China SAF (HEFA-SPK) and HVO assessments that launched in January 2023, and Singapore SAF and HVO netbacks with price history going back to November 2020, to provide comprehensive coverage of these renewable fuel prices in Asia-Pacific.

Argus contact information

London: Seana Lanigan

+44 20 7780 4200

Email Seana

Houston: Jessica Tran

+1 713 968 0000

Email Jessica

Singapore: Tomoko Hashimoto

+65 6496 9960

Email Tomoko

About Argus Media

Argus is the leading independent provider of market intelligence to the global energy and commodity markets. We offer essential price assessments, news, analytics, consulting services, data science tools and industry conferences to illuminate complex and opaque commodity markets.

Headquartered in London with nearly 1,500 staff, Argus is an independent media organisation with 30 offices in the world's principal commodity trading hubs.

Companies, trading firms and governments in 160 countries around the world trust Argus data to make decisions, analyse situations, manage risk, facilitate trading and for long-term planning. Argus prices are used as trusted benchmarks around the world for pricing transportation, commodities and energy.

Founded in 1970, Argus remains a privately held UK-registered company owned by employee shareholders and global growth equity firm General Atlantic.

Trademark notices

ARGUS, the Argus Logo, ARGUS MEDIA and ILLUMINATING THE MARKETS, Argus publication titles and index names are trademarks of Argus Media Limited. Visit Trademarks for more information.

SOURCE Argus Media