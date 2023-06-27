Argus acquires US sustainable agriculture pricing provider, Mercaris

News provided by

Argus Media

27 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

HOUSTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has acquired Mercaris, the leading provider of sustainable agriculture prices and analytics in the US. 

Mercaris' price assessments, analytics and forecasts for organic and non-GMO (non-genetically modified) agriculture cover organic corn, soybeans, soybean meal, wheat and other small grains, plus non-GMO corn and soybeans, as well as organic dairy markets. Its price assessments for cash crops of organic soybeans and corn adhere to the IOSCO Principles for Price Reporting Agencies and are used as the basis for physical and over-the-counter options contracts.

Besides price assessments, Mercaris provides acreage estimates, supply/demand analysis, and facilities density mapping to customers across the agriculture supply chain in the US. These include farmers, processors and retailers alongside government entities, financial and agricultural inputs companies.   

The addition of the Mercaris team will accelerate the development of Argus agriculture pricing and analytics in the Americas, and open up opportunities in biofuels and other agricultural inputs. 

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We are pleased to further expand Argus agriculture capabilities in the Americas.  The development of sustainable agriculture is critical as the world embraces the transition to net zero.  The integration of Mercaris into Argus will allow us to scale our offering and provide valuable new market transparency."

Kellee James, founder and chief executive of Mercaris added: "We are excited to become part of Argus which presents a great opportunity to leverage their trusted brand, global reach and scale with our best-in-class sustainable agriculture offering. Together, we will be able to broaden Argus agriculture insights both within the US and internationally and enhance our existing product portfolio, better serve our customers, and accelerate product development into related markets."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Argus contact information 

London: Seana Lanigan
+44 20 7780 4200
Email Seana

Houston: Matt Oatway
+1 713 968 0000
Email Matt

Singapore: Tomoko Hashimoto
+65 6496 9960
Email Tomoko

About Argus Media

Argus is an independent media organisation with 1,300 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 29 offices in the world's principal commodity trading and production centres. Argus produces price assessments and analysis of international energy and other commodity markets and offers bespoke consulting services and industry-leading conferences.

Companies in 160 countries around the world use Argus data to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes.

Argus was founded in 1970 and is a privately held UK-registered company. It is owned by employee shareholders, global growth equity firm General Atlantic and Hg, the specialist software and technology services investor.

Trademark notices

ARGUS, the ARGUS logo, ARGUS MEDIA, ARGUS DIRECT, ARGUS OPEN MARKETS, AOM, FMB, DEWITT, JIM JORDAN & ASSOCIATES, JJ&A, FUNDALYTICS, METAL-PAGES, METALPRICES.COM, INTEGER, Argus publication titles and Argus index names are trademarks of Argus Media Limited.

SOURCE Argus Media

Also from this source

Argus partners with OMJ to add transparency to UK/Ireland downstream petrol prices

Argus Makes European Gasoline Methodology Changes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.