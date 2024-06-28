Argus appoints Maria Hooper to its board of directors

LONDON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has appointed Maria Hooper to its board of directors.

Maria has extensive energy expertise having spent over 15 years in a variety of senior leadership roles at ConocoPhillips (COP) and Phillips 66 (P66). This included acting as a trusted advisor to the P66 executive leadership team and its Board of Directors on global markets and future-focused growth aligned with enterprise ESG opportunities resulting in the development of new lines of business focused on renewable energy and power and natural gas trading.

As SVP Commercial, Maria led the company's commercial team in key locations around the world including US, Canada, UK and Singapore. She was responsible for revenues in excess of $1 billion and the successful commercial integration of new corporate assets. Maria also led the company's global oil trading business from both Houston and London.

Prior to her time at P66, Maria also held engineering and trading roles at companies including ANR Pipeline, Apache Corporation and Producers Energy Trading.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We are delighted to welcome Maria to our board. She has a demonstrated ability to provide strategic market focused advice to build successful global businesses that harnesses both traditional hydrocarbon and future fuels. Maria's expertise will help Argus as we continue to expand our business around the world."

