Argus Cyber Security Wins "Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation of The Year" Award for its Outstanding Penetration Testing Technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argus Cyber Security , a global leader in cyber security for connected mobility, today announced it has been awarded the "Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation of The Year" award in the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards.

As vehicles become increasingly software-driven and connected, their exposure to cyber risk increases. To address this risk and comply with regulations such as UNR 155 and GB/T, vehicle manufacturers need ways to verify that their vehicle software is free of vulnerabilities.

One common automatic testing technique is fuzzing, which sends multiple messages to a target system, such as a vehicle electronic control unit (ECU), until it triggers a bug. The ideal fuzzing method is coverage-guided fuzzing. However, coverage-guided fuzzing is virtually impossible for testing binary code of embedded software due to the time and effort involved during setup. Now for the first time, vehicle manufacturers can cost-effectively test their embedded software, potentially find more vulnerabilities, and mitigate them before they cause damage.

"Argus patent-pending technology allows coverage-guided fuzzing in what would otherwise be a black box security pen test activity." said Yaron Galula, CTO Argus Cyber Security. "Prior to this innovation, it wasn't feasible for vehicle manufacturers to use coverage-guided fuzzing for testing embedded devices."

This technology complements Argus Vehicle Vulnerability Management solution (VVM) which automates the monitoring, detection, and mitigation of vulnerabilities in vehicle assets. With signed production projects to secure over 65 million vehicles, vehicle manufacturers are relying on Argus to help them understand their vehicle vulnerability risk exposure and respond fast.

"The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories. This year's program attracted more than 1,400 nominations, including industry leaders such as Mercedes Benz and Ford, from over 15 different countries," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. "Argus' innovation raises the bar on cyber security for the entire Automotive industry." Congratulations on being our choice for 'Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year."

