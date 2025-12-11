Argus expands critical rare earth pricing to US

Seven price assessments bring important transparency for downstream manufacturers

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has launched the world's first suite of seven delivered US rare earth oxide prices. The new prices extend Argus' industry-leading coverage in the critical minerals sector to address a highly significant consuming region which has to date been under-represented in the pricing landscape.

The fortnightly US assessments include key rare earth magnet raw materials — neodymium-praseodymium oxide (NdPr), praseodymium oxide, neodymium oxide, dysprosium oxide, and terbium oxide.

Neodymium ferro-boron rare earth magnets and their component raw materials are critical to automotive, wind turbine, electronics and defense applications among many others. Since China imposed export controls in April, the US government and many companies outside China have moved to accelerate and increase investments in non-Chinese supply of both rare earth oxides and metals but also in magnet production and recycling.

Argus has also added US delivered yttrium oxide and gadolinium oxide assessments. The oxides are integral to advanced ceramics, medical imaging and high-performance materials.

The new US assessments deepen Argus' coverage in a hitherto opaque market that has been thrust into the spotlight because the Chinese export controls have dramatically widened premiums in non-Chinese markets. In July, Argus likewise expanded its offering of delivered European assessments for rare earths, building on over a decade of pricing these materials outside China.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "After close engagement with US market participants across several important downstream sectors which rely on critical mineral and rare earths, we are pleased to improve transparency with the first comprehensive suite of independent prices that accurately reflect new market realities. Our 20-year heritage in pricing rare earths around the world puts Argus in an ideal position to provide market participants with trusted prices that reflect the US' position as an important demand centre."

Argus contact information

London: Seana Lanigan

+44 20 7780 4200

Email Seana

Houston: Matt Oatway

+1 713 968 0000

Email Matt

Singapore: Tomoko Hashimoto

+65 6496 9960

Email Tomoko

About Argus Media

Argus is the leading independent provider of market intelligence to the global energy and commodity markets. We offer essential price assessments, news, analytics, consulting services, data science tools and industry conferences to illuminate complex and opaque commodity markets.

Headquartered in London with nearly 1,500 staff, Argus is an independent media organisation with 30 offices in the world's principal commodity trading hubs.

Companies, trading firms and governments in 160 countries around the world trust Argus data to make decisions, analyse situations, manage risk, facilitate trading and for long-term planning. Argus prices are used as trusted benchmarks around the world for pricing transportation, commodities and energy.

Founded in 1970, Argus remains a privately held UK-registered company owned by employee shareholders and global growth equity firm General Atlantic.

Trademark notices

ARGUS, the Argus Logo, ARGUS MEDIA and ILLUMINATING THE MARKETS, Argus publication titles and index names are trademarks of Argus Media Limited. Visit Trademarks for more information.

SOURCE Argus Media