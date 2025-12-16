Argus expands lithium coverage for China, Australia

New spodumene concentrate prices reflect changing quality of EV battery inputs

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has expanded its lithium coverage by launching the world's first prices for the prevalent grade of spodumene concentrate in China and Australia.

The weekly assessments are for 5-5.5pc grade spodumene concentrate delivered to China and exported from Australia. Spodumene is a key material for producing lithium compounds, which are essential to making electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Changes in spodumene prices can affect the entire supply chain.

The new assessments will complement Argus' existing price for a 6pc grade, providing the market with more comprehensive coverage.

There has been a steady decline in the average quality of mined spodumene after years of intensive extraction, and this has made price assessments based on higher concentration grades less representative of the range of market demand.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We have worked with the industry to develop this new price, reflecting the evolving nature of extraction and trade. We have expanded our coverage of battery materials in recent years to provide the EV industry with new transparency that supports well-informed and efficient investment decisions."

Spodumene, the core raw material for EV power and energy storage batteries, is a strategic cornerstone of the renewable energy industry. Australia is the world's largest supplier, while China is the largest processor and consumer, accounting for around 70pc of global lithium chemical processing capacity.

