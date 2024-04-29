Argus launches Danish natural gas prices

Growing liquidity and interconnectivity foster greater price transparency

LONDON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has launched new natural gas prices for the Danish market.

Danish gas trading has intensified over the past year, driven by Denmark's increasing interconnectivity with other markets and the promise of a near-term rebound in domestic gas production.

Since the start-up of the Baltic Pipe pipeline in October 2022, Denmark has been receiving Norwegian gas directly, with much of this supply transiting to Poland. In addition, the restart of the Tyra gas field and hub last month has bolstered domestic gas production, which can either remain in the Danish grid or be exported to the Dutch TTF or German THE markets, depending on market opportunity. Denmark's export potential is further bolstered by its substantial biomethane production capabilities.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We are pleased to have responded to industry requests to publish assessments for Danish gas prices. We worked closely with market participants to develop these indexes that add new transparency to the increasingly liquid Danish market, which has cemented its status as an important and growing gas producer, exporter and transit facilitator."

Argus contact information

London: Seana Lanigan

+44 20 7780 4200

Email Seana

Houston: Matt Oatway

+1 713 968 0000

Email Matt

Singapore: Tomoko Hashimoto

+65 6496 9960

Email Tomoko

About Argus Media

Argus is the leading independent provider of market intelligence to the global energy and commodity markets. We offer essential price assessments, news, analytics, consulting services, data science tools and industry conferences to illuminate complex and opaque commodity markets.

Headquartered in London with over 1,400 staff, Argus is an independent media organisation with 30 offices in the world's principal commodity trading hubs.

Companies, trading firms and governments in 160 countries around the world trust Argus data to make decisions, analyse situations, manage risk, facilitate trading and for long-term planning. Argus prices are used as trusted benchmarks around the world for pricing transportation, commodities and energy.

Founded in 1970, Argus remains a privately held UK-registered company owned by employee shareholders and global growth equity firm General Atlantic.

Trademark notices

ARGUS, the ARGUS logo, ARGUS MEDIA, ARGUS DIRECT, ARGUS OPEN MARKETS, AOM, FMB, DEWITT, JIM JORDAN & ASSOCIATES, JJ&A, FUNDALYTICS, METAL-PAGES, METALPRICES.COM, INTEGER, Argus publication titles and Argus index names are trademarks of Argus Media Limited.

SOURCE Argus Media