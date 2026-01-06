Argus launches first Bulgarian natural gas prices

New assessments reflect Bulgaria's growing regional importance

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has launched the world's first Bulgarian natural gas price assessments. These prices complete a suite of southeast European gas prices which only Argus assesses.

The Bulgarian gas market has grown since 2022 from a local hub into one in which some of the largest international trading firms are active. Gas flows to Bulgaria from Azerbaijan and Turkey, thanks to recent infrastructure additions. Bulgaria is also the landing point for southeast Europe for Russian gas passing through the Turkish Stream pipeline, while interconnections with Greece and Romania link Bulgaria with LNG infrastructure and Black Sea gas production.

From 2022 until mid-2024, Bulgaria often had the lowest gas price in Europe thanks to ample supply options and limited local consumption. After that, reduced gas supply in southeast Europe because of lower stocks and the end of Russian gas transit through Ukraine meant that the Bulgarian market converged much more with the Dutch TTF hub — the benchmark in Europe — and often commanded a premium. Argus assessed Bulgarian day-ahead gas at €30.90/MWh on 5 January, a €2.58/MWh premium to the TTF.

"We are pleased to respond to our clients' needs for an independent Bulgarian gas price," Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said. "Our comprehensive southeast European gas coverage gives clients the tools they need to navigate a volatile part of the European gas market, which will keep evolving as the EU looks to phase out supply from Russia and Black Sea production ramps up."

Argus assesses Bulgarian spot prices at 3pm eastern European time and will publish the price differential to Romania, Greece and the TTF at the same timestamp.

