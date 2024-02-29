Argus launches first Canadian CFR road fuel spot price assessments

HOUSTON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has launched a Canadian Clean Fuel Regulation (CFR) spot market assessment to bring new price transparency to the supply chain and enable fuel manufacturers to understand the cost of complying with environmental legislation for each litre of gasoline or diesel they sell. The new daily price represents the first assessment of the Canadian CFR market underpinned by traditional survey assessment methodology.

Canada's CFR targets a 15pc reduction in nationwide transportation fuel carbon intensity by 2030. Conventional, higher-carbon fuels that exceed annual limits incur deficits that suppliers must offset with credits generated from the distribution of approved, lower-carbon alternatives, including renewable diesel and ethanol.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "The significant changes under way in low carbon fuel standard (LCFS) programs in North America make Argus price assessments, news and analysis of these markets essential. We have worked closely with the industry to develop this new CFR assessment, underpinned by our leading survey methodology to bring new transparency to this important environmental market as it continues to evolve."

Argus offers the most comprehensive LCFS coverage. It assesses the Canadian CFR market and offers four quarters of pricing for California's LCFS and Oregon's Clean Fuels Program. Argus also assesses spot LCFS prices for California, Oregon and Washington state.

