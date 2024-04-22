Argus launches SAF ARA on its price discovery platform

LONDON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has extended its Argus Open Markets (AOM) real-time electronic price discovery platform to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) prices from the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) hub in Europe.

SAF trade at the key ARA hub is growing quickly as stricter emissions reduction targets around the world drive rising aviation demand for this fuel, which can be blended with traditional jet fuel.

The AOM platform offers real-time price transparency daily between 4pm and 4:30pm London time for HEFA-SPK (hydrotreated esters and fatty acids synthesised paraffinic kerosene) SAF markets in Europe, and enables registered market participants to post bids and offers, and to initiate trades for this product.

The launch of SAF ARA on AOM on 11 April saw offers posted on the first day, and lively activity followed in the second session. Five trades have since been initiated.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "The European ARA region is a significant source of growth of sustainable aviation fuel refining, trading and consumption. We have worked closely with the industry to extend Argus Open Markets to SAF, which enables efficient and transparent price discovery and will help the market develop and fulfil its important role as airlines and their suppliers around the world adapt to the mandates driving the energy transition."

Argus is the leading publisher of SAF and underlying biofuel feedstock benchmarks around the world. Its FAME 0 (fatty acid methyl ester), RME (rapeseed oil methyl ester) and UCOME (used cooking oil methyl ester) price assessments are the industry standards used in physical and term contracts in Europe, a region which has led the world in the adoption of biofuels in road transport fuels. In addition to SAF, Argus publishes assessments for other hydrotreated renewable fuels, such as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), bionaphtha and biopropane.

Argus successfully extended its AOM real-time electronic price discovery platform to HVO on a fob ARA basis in 2020, and the platform now sees daily activity in that field. In addition, UCO (used cooking oil), the feedstock for HEFA-SPK SAF and HVO Class II, is available on AOM in both Europe and Asia-Pacific.

About Argus Media

Argus is an independent media organisation with nearly 1,300 staff. It is headquartered in London and has 29 offices in the world's principal commodity trading and production centres. Argus produces price assessments and analysis of international energy and other commodity markets and offers bespoke consulting services and industry-leading conferences.

Companies in 140 countries around the world use Argus data to index physical trade and as benchmarks in financial derivative markets as well as for analysis and planning purposes.

Argus was founded in 1970 and is a privately held UK-registered company. It is owned by employee shareholders and global growth equity firm General Atlantic.

