Argus launches first French biomethane guarantee of origin price assessments

New assessments bring additional transparency to subsidised, grid-injected biomethane market in France

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus is launching the world's first price assessments for French renewable gas guarantees of origin (RGGOs). The new prices, published weekly, expand on Argus' existing coverage of global energy attribute certificates and renewable fuels markets.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We are pleased to launch the first assessments for French renewable gas guarantees of origin. These prices, developed with industry input, will bring transparency to an important and growing market in France, and they round out our suite of global energy attribute certificate prices."

French RGGOs detail the source and timing of biomethane injected into the domestic gas grid.

Certificates can be combined with a proof of sustainability and used by a range of consumers to document the use of biomethane. And depending on specifications, they can also be used to offset payments in the EU emissions trading system (ETS). Argus' new assessments are for subsidised, grid-injected biomethane and take into account a range of other criteria, including the feedstock used to make the biomethane, additional certification, and EU ETS eligibility.

Biomethane, a natural gas equivalent made from a variety of energy crops and waste products, is playing a growing role in a range of voluntary and compliance markets in Europe, including in helping to meet decarbonisation quotas for road and marine fuels. France has a 2030 biomethane production target of 44 TWh/yr. In 2024, it injected 11.6TWh into its gas grid – just over 3% of total gas consumption – making it the second-largest biomethane producer in the EU after Germany. Injections in the third quarter of this year were up by nearly 15% from a year earlier, hitting 3.35TWh, which is 8% of total gas consumption.

French RGGO prices have typically been at a discount to equivalent regional markets such as Denmark and the Netherlands, as the certificates cannot be exported to international registries, and can only be retired in France for use domestically or abroad. French RGGO cancellations increased by nearly half to 9.1TWh in 2024, while cancellations between January and September 2025 have exceeded that at 9.2TWh.

Argus' French RGGO prices will be published weekly in Argus Global Energy Certificates and Argus Biofuels. Argus already publishes a wide range of assessments for electricity guarantees of origin and for alternative fuels, including sustainable aviation fuel, biodiesel and ethanol, many of which are used in physical and derivatives contracts globally. Argus also publishes prices, news and analysis for the parallel European natural gas market.

