Argus partners with Snowflake to enable customers to access energy services using AI

Argus collaborates with Snowflake to deliver AI-ready data to energy companies

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Argus, the global energy and commodity price reporting agency, today announced its collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company to deliver its pricing and analysis through Snowflake's new Energy Solutions service. The service will help users harness AI-driven insights at scale, improving efficiency, resilience and planning ability.

Argus will deliver AI-ready energy data and analysis through the service, including its key price benchmarks for crude oil, petroleum products, biofuels and other markets. Argus' other commodity coverage will also be available through Snowflake.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "Argus always aims to exceed its customers' expectations in providing a range of flexible delivery options that meet their broad requirements. We are pleased to partner with Snowflake, whose new Energy Solutions service enables companies to unlock innovative AI-driven capabilities that will help improve reliability, efficiency and long-term performance."

"Snowflake and partners like Argus are helping organisations build trusted data foundations which bridge traditional silos and enable better collaboration with ecosystem partners," said Fred Cohagan, Global Head of Energy, Snowflake. When companies can unify business systems (IT) with operational systems (OT), activate AI responsibly, and collaborate securely across the value chain, they gain the intelligence needed to run more reliable operations and create long-term advantages in an increasingly dynamic energy landscape."

About Argus Media

Argus is the leading independent provider of market intelligence to the global energy and commodity markets. We offer essential price assessments, news, analytics, consulting services, data science tools and industry conferences to illuminate complex and opaque commodity markets.

Headquartered in London with nearly 1,500 staff, Argus is an independent media organisation with 30 offices in the world's principal commodity trading hubs.

Companies, trading firms and governments in 160 countries around the world trust Argus data to make decisions, analyse situations, manage risk, facilitate trading and for long-term planning. Argus prices are used as trusted benchmarks around the world for pricing transportation, commodities and energy.

Founded in 1970, Argus remains a privately held UK-registered company owned by employee shareholders and global growth equity firm General Atlantic.

