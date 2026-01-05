Argus launches new Netherlands renewable fuel ticket prices

New prices reflect updated renewable fuel blending mandates

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has launched a new suite of renewable fuel ticket prices for the Netherlands.

The country is gearing up to implement the latest update to the EU's Renewable Energy Directive (RED III) and is switching over from mandating a specific share of renewable energy in transport to an overall emissions savings mandate.

As a result, Argus' daily assessments will track the Netherlands' newly launched emission reduction units — known by the Dutch acronym EREs — and replace long-standing assessments for renewable fuel units — HBEs.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We are pleased to have worked closely with market participants to provide new price transparency which will help them comply with the changed mandates. Our new assessments underscore the importance of reliable market standards and are supported by careful stewardship of our biofuel and associated feedstock price benchmarks."

Argus has launched six separate assessments based on the Netherlands' definition of various transport sectors, aimed at cutting emissions both from land and maritime transport. The assessments cover the road fuels blending of biofuels produced from feedstocks defined as advanced (RED Annex IX A), conventional waste (RED Annex IX B), and conventional crop and other waste/crop feedstocks. They are mirrored by a similar set for shipping.

Biofuels markets have evolved a long way since the launch of the Argus Biofuels report in 2008, and Dutch compliance has become a staple of European biofuels trade. It is central to Argus' efforts to support the changing nature of spot trade as well as to provide benchmarks for the growing derivatives markets.

The Netherlands' move from an energy-basis target to focus on greenhouse gas (GHG) savings will mark the end of the use of most multipliers, including the Dutch double counting of RED Annex IX biofuels that have to date been a stalwart of Dutch transport emissions reduction.

The new Argus ERE assessments, in place of its HBE prices, join similar Argus price assessments for Germany's GHG reduction quota as well as the UK's renewable transport fuel certificates and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) tickets.

Renewable fuel tickets are used by companies which bring liquid or gaseous fossil fuels into general circulation and are obligated to pay excise duty/energy tax on fuels. Obligated parties are mainly importers and oil companies with storage and blending facilities.

These tickets are primarily generated through the blending of renewable fuels into fossil fuels, with various additional tickets, including those from renewable electricity sold into transport. Tickets are traded and can be bought to meet renewable fuel blending targets.

The Netherlands has also created classifications for other emissions reduction targets, including the use of renewable electricity for land transport and biofuels used in inland shipping. Argus will launch further prices when there is sufficient liquidity in the trade of these ticket classes to support a robust and representative assessment.

Argus contact information

London: Seana Lanigan

+44 20 7780 4200

Email Seana

Houston: Jessica Tran

+1 713 968 0000

Email Jessica

Singapore: Tomoko Hashimoto

+65 6496 9960

Email Tomoko

About Argus Media

Argus is the leading independent provider of market intelligence to the global energy and commodity markets. We offer essential price assessments, news, analytics, consulting services, data science tools and industry conferences to illuminate complex and opaque commodity markets.

Headquartered in London with nearly 1,500 staff, Argus is an independent media organisation with 30 offices in the world's principal commodity trading hubs.

Companies, trading firms and governments in 160 countries around the world trust Argus data to make decisions, analyse situations, manage risk, facilitate trading and for long-term planning. Argus prices are used as trusted benchmarks around the world for pricing transportation, commodities and energy.

Founded in 1970, Argus remains a privately held UK-registered company owned by employee shareholders and global growth equity firm General Atlantic.

Trademark notices

ARGUS, the Argus Logo, ARGUS MEDIA and ILLUMINATING THE MARKETS, Argus publication titles and index names are trademarks of Argus Media Limited. Visit Trademarks for more information.

SOURCE Argus Media