Argus launches prices for LNG delivered to east India

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has launched the world's first daily price assessments for the growing LNG market on the east coast of India, enhancing transparency in a region where imports and downstream gas infrastructure are undergoing rapid development.

The start of operations at the 5mn t/yr Ennore terminal in 2019 and the 5mn t/yr Dhamra terminal in 2023 has increased LNG trade on India's east coast. With both terminals currently operating and with an option for further expansion to accommodate a total LNG import capacity of up to 20 mn t/yr, the east coast of India represents a rapidly emerging market. Downstream gas pipeline infrastructure is already being built which establishes the region as a growth market with increased gas needs.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "India has emerged as a major global LNG demand centre. We are pleased to have launched our new prices for LNG delivered to the east coast of India in response to valuable feedback from market participants. This initiative addresses the growing requirement for improved pricing transparency across the entire Indian LNG market."

The east coast price will be published alongside the existing west coast India LNG assessment in the Argus LNG Daily report.

Argus contact information

London: Seana Lanigan

+44 20 7780 4200

Email Seana

Houston: Matt Oatway

+1 713 968 0000

Email Matt

+65 6496 9960

Email Tomoko

About Argus Media

Argus is the leading independent provider of market intelligence to the global energy and commodity markets. We offer essential price assessments, news, analytics, consulting services, data science tools and industry conferences to illuminate complex and opaque commodity markets.

Headquartered in London with over 1,400 staff, Argus is an independent media organisation with 30 offices in the world's principal commodity trading hubs.

Companies, trading firms and governments in 160 countries around the world trust Argus data to make decisions, analyse situations, manage risk, facilitate trading and for long-term planning. Argus prices are used as trusted benchmarks around the world for pricing transportation, commodities and energy.

Founded in 1970, Argus remains a privately held UK-registered company owned by employee shareholders and global growth equity firm General Atlantic.

Trademark notices

ARGUS, the ARGUS logo, ARGUS MEDIA, ARGUS DIRECT, ARGUS OPEN MARKETS, AOM, FMB, DEWITT, JIM JORDAN & ASSOCIATES, JJ&A, FUNDALYTICS, METAL-PAGES, METALPRICES.COM, INTEGER, Argus publication titles and Argus index names are trademarks of Argus Media Limited.

SOURCE Argus Media