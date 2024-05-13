Argus launches US low-carbon methanol prices

HOUSTON, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy and commodity price reporting service Argus has launched a low-carbon methanol assessment for the US Gulf coast.

The new price adds transparency and facilitates liquidity in the rapidly developing blue, green, and e-methanol low-carbon markets.

Alongside a market-survey based price assessment, which reflects the transactable value of low-carbon methanol, Argus has also launched a cost calculation for the production of low-carbon methanol. The two price points will provide a separate market reference for this emerging sector.

Low-carbon methanol is attracting widespread attention from multiple industrial sectors because it offers a decarbonization route both for the chemical industry's traditional end-uses and for reducing the sulphur content and carbon footprint of shipping, where it can be used as a bunker fuel.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We are pleased to enhance our global suite of daily, weekly, and monthly methanol prices and bring new transparency to this exciting market at the US Gulf coast. Our methanol assessments and indices are increasingly being adopted by producers, consumers, traders and companies across the methanol supply chain, because they provide the price participants need to deal with some of the challenges of the evolving energy transition."

