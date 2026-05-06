Argus wins UK King's Award for Enterprise

Energy and commodity publisher secures prized business recognition for international growth for fourth time

LONDON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy and commodity news and price reporting agency Argus has received the King's Award for Enterprise in international trade. The UK's most prestigious business accolade is based on recommendation from the Prime Minister to the King and has been given to Argus for the fourth time in recognition of its outstanding international growth.

Argus' overseas sales account for over 90% of turnover, and the company has grown to become a global organisation with over 1,500 employees operating from 30 offices around the world. Argus has recently opened new operations in South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, India and Nigeria.

Since the last award in 2015, Argus has invested to extend its portfolio of services. Previously known mainly for its expert coverage of energy markets and biofuels, Argus' expertise now covers fertilizers, agriculture, petrochemicals and metals, and it has launched services covering a range of environmental markets and critical minerals. These are underpinned by advanced technology and workflow tools which help customers make informed trading and investment decisions and manage risk.

Argus is one of 76 UK companies to receive the King's Award for Enterprise in international trade this year. The company won its first Queen's Award in 2002. In 2025, Argus was awarded the Investors in People gold accolade in recognition of the company's commitment to improving growth through developing staff.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We are pleased that Argus has once again been honoured with UK's most prestigious business accolade. Our goal as a business has always been to democratise information across the globe, levelling playing fields to facilitate trade and international prosperity. We are proud to receive this renewed recognition of our commitment to internationally traded markets, wherever on the planet they may be."

Argus contact information

London: Seana Lanigan

+44 20 7780 4200

Email Seana

Houston: Elizabeth Frye

+1 713 968 0000

Email Elizabeth

Singapore: Tomoko Hashimoto

+65 6496 9960

Email Tomoko

About Argus Media

Argus is the leading independent provider of market intelligence to the global energy and commodity markets. We offer essential price assessments, news, analytics, consulting services, data science tools and industry conferences to illuminate complex and opaque commodity markets.

Headquartered in London with nearly 1,500 staff, Argus is an independent media organisation with 30 offices in the world's principal commodity trading hubs.

Companies, trading firms and governments in 160 countries around the world trust Argus data to make decisions, analyse situations, manage risk, facilitate trading and for long-term planning. Argus prices are used as trusted benchmarks around the world for pricing transportation, commodities and energy.

Founded in 1970, Argus remains a privately held UK-registered company owned by employee shareholders and global growth equity firm General Atlantic.

Trademark notices

ARGUS, the Argus Logo, ARGUS MEDIA and ILLUMINATING THE MARKETS, Argus publication titles and index names are trademarks of Argus Media Limited. Visit Trademarks for more information.

SOURCE Argus Media