Argus launches first Brazilian natural gas market price assessments

New transparency for the gas sector

SAO PAULO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus has launched the first assessed daily price for Brazil's natural gas spot market.

This follows the opening of the country's natural gas market to competition under a regulatory framework approved five years ago. The price aims to foster transparency in the sector by offering market participants pricing references based on real transactions from the spot market.

There has been growing demand among market participants for an indicator that more accurately reflects the fundamentals of natural gas in the country. Although about 70pc of all natural gas supplied in Brazil is produced domestically, pricing in the regulated market is still largely tied to external benchmarks — in particular to the Brent oil price and to the US exchange price for gas at Henry Hub which can be subject to different fundamental pressures than exist in Brazil.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "As Brazil's natural gas market embraced competition, we worked closely with market participants to develop an independent price indicator that represents what's happening in the domestic market. Our new gas price will bring transparency that will benefit the whole market".

Natural gas accounts for about 10pc of Brazil's energy supply, with most consumption in power generation and industry. Its relatively modest share is largely the result of high costs for consumers and infrastructure bottlenecks. However, natural gas is increasingly seen as a strategic asset for Brazil's energy security and potentially for the country's energy transition process.

Argus contact information

London: Seana Lanigan

+44 20 7780 4200

Email Seana

Houston: Elizabeth Frye

+1 713 968 0000

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Singapore: Tomoko Hashimoto

+65 6496 9960

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About Argus Media

Argus is the leading independent provider of market intelligence to the global energy and commodity markets. We offer essential price assessments, news, analytics, consulting services, data science tools and industry conferences to illuminate complex and opaque commodity markets.

Headquartered in London with nearly 1,500 staff, Argus is an independent media organisation with 30 offices in the world's principal commodity trading hubs.

Companies, trading firms and governments in 160 countries around the world trust Argus data to make decisions, analyse situations, manage risk, facilitate trading and for long-term planning. Argus prices are used as trusted benchmarks around the world for pricing transportation, commodities and energy.

Founded in 1970, Argus remains a privately held UK-registered company owned by employee shareholders and global growth equity firm General Atlantic.

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SOURCE Argus Media