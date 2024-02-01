"Argylle" Becomes the First New Release Movie to Screen Globally in TrueCut Motion, Pixelworks' Cinematic High-Frame-Rate Format

Premium Screens Worldwide Take Advantage of Groundbreaking Motion Grading Technology

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks announced today that the phenomenal new Matthew Vaughn film Argylle, will be presented in select theaters worldwide in the award-winning TrueCut Motion™ format, bringing the stunning visual imagery of the razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller to premium theatrical screens in cinematic high-frame-rate; unlocking crystal clear motion playback on the brightest, exceptional high contrast, high quality screens beloved by audiences everywhere.

TrueCut Motion is an award-winning technology breakthrough that provides filmmakers with an extended palette of motion looks that has never been possible before. The powerful TrueCut Motion platform allows filmmakers to fine-tune or enhance the motion look of all the action, shot by shot, in post-production, while keeping the intended cinematic look and feel intact. The TrueCut Motion platform then ensures that these creative choices are delivered consistently across every screen, optimized on any viewing device, whether in the theater, televisions, mobile or next generation headsets.

