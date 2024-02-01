"Argylle" Becomes the First New Release Movie to Screen Globally in TrueCut Motion, Pixelworks' Cinematic High-Frame-Rate Format

Premium Screens Worldwide Take Advantage of Groundbreaking Motion Grading Technology

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks announced today that the phenomenal new Matthew Vaughn film Argylle, will be presented in select theaters worldwide in the award-winning TrueCut Motion format, bringing the stunning visual imagery of the razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller to premium theatrical screens in cinematic high-frame-rate; unlocking crystal clear motion playback on the brightest, exceptional high contrast, high quality screens beloved by audiences everywhere.

TrueCut Motion is an award-winning technology breakthrough that provides filmmakers with an extended palette of motion looks that has never been possible before. The powerful TrueCut Motion platform allows filmmakers to fine-tune or enhance the motion look of all the action, shot by shot, in post-production, while keeping the intended cinematic look and feel intact. The TrueCut Motion platform then ensures that these creative choices are delivered consistently across every screen, optimized on any viewing device, whether in the theater, televisions, mobile or next generation headsets.

About Pixelworks
Pixelworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXLW) provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks' TrueCut Motion ecosystem allows filmmakers to create visually stunning motion, scene by scene while ensuring the director's intent is precisely delivered in cinemas or home theaters. For more information on Pixelworks, visit: www.pixelworks.com

For more information on TrueCut Motion: www.pixelworks.com/truecut

