Arhaus Celebrates Earth Month with Expanded Green Initiative

"We decided on day one that we'd never use wood harvested from the rainforest, and our commitment to sustainability has grown every year," said John Reed, CEO and Co-Founder of Arhaus. "This year, we're celebrating Earth Month with new offerings, exciting partnerships, and a renewed commitment to our Green Initiative, making the world a little greener and honoring nature in everything we do."

As a part of its Green Initiative, Arhaus is delighted to announce a new fabric collection created in collaboration with SEAQUAL INITIATIVE, a global community working to combat marine plastic pollution. SEAQUAL INITIATIVE collaborates with ocean clean-up programs around the world, transforming marine litter into Upcycled Marine Plastic, which can then be used to create upholstery fabric that is sustainable, soft, and beautiful.

"As a brand founded on sustainability, Arhaus is always looking for new and innovative partners to help us protect the planet and its resources," said Reed. "To date, SEAQUAL INITIATIVE has transformed over 200 tons of marine litter into Upcycled Marine Plastic, creating new products and materials used around the world."

The SEAQUAL-Certified Fabric Collection, which includes 16 ocean-inspired shades and patterns, is now available on a range of customer-favorite frames, including sofas, sectionals, and chairs that are handcrafted by upholstery artisans in North Carolina.

In addition, Arhaus has introduced a new partnership with Habitat for Humanity International in an effort to divert waste from landfills, encouraging customers across the country to donate gently used furniture, appliances, home goods, and building materials to Habitat ReStore locations throughout the U.S. Habitat ReStores use their proceeds to help build or improve homes in the U.S. and around the world. In fiscal year 2020, Habitat ReStores raised more than $76 million to help support Habitat's mission, while also diverting reusable materials from landfills. "Home means more than it ever has before. In addition to helping keep furniture out of landfills, we are excited to support Habitat for Humanity's critical mission of ensuring everyone has a decent, safe, affordable place to call home," said Reed.

Arhaus has also announced a pledge to plant 1 million trees in the next 10 years in collaboration with ongoing partner American Forests, the nation's oldest nonprofit conservation organization. To date, the brand has planted more than 100,000 trees in the U.S., most recently in Eldorado National Forest in California. "Wood is one of the most used materials in the furniture industry. We are inspired by the many beautiful species that exist around the world and have used sustainable and reclaimed wood whenever possible, but we must also do our part in helping reforest the planet," said Reed. "Arhaus is honored to continue supporting American Forests' mission to create healthy and resilient forests from coast to coast."

To learn more about The Green Initiative, visit www.arhaus.com/corp/about-us.

About Arhaus

Arhaus offers globally inspired, heirloom-quality furniture and décor for the entire home – both indoors and out. Family-founded in 1986 in Cleveland, OH, Jack and John Reed made a commitment on day one to never source wood from rainforests and to protect the Earth's resources whenever possible. Now, with 70+ store locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary design services, and robust custom-design capabilities, Arhaus has grown to become an industry leader in innovative practices and inspired design. For more information, visit arhaus.com.

About SEAQUAL Initiative

SEAQUAL INITIATIVE is a unique collaborative community helping to fight marine plastic pollution. SEAQUAL INITIATIVE works with NGOs, fishermen, authorities and local communities around the world to transform the marine litter they recover from beaches, the ocean floor and surface, and rivers and estuaries into Upcycled Marine Plastic. This new, fully traceable raw material has the power to raise awareness of the issue of marine pollution and highlight those helping to fight it. In choosing products containing Upcycled Marine Plastic, you are helping to clean our oceans. Visit seaqual.org.

TOGETHER FOR A CLEAN OCEAN

About American Forests

American Forests is the oldest national nonprofit conservation organization in the United States. Since our founding in 1875, we have been the pathfinders for the forest conservation movement. In the early 1900s, for example, we rallied forest advocates to champion creation of the U.S. Forest Service. In 2018, we won a decade-long campaign persuading Congress to provide stable funding for preventing and fighting forest fires. Now we are focused on building a reforestation movement in America, from cities to large, rural landscapes. We all rely on forests in order to survive and thrive, given the power they have to filter our air and water, provide jobs, mitigate climate change and more. But our forests are being degraded and destroyed at a rapid pace and large scale. If we take care of our forests, they will take care of us. www.americanforests.org.

