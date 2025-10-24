Ari Steigler founder of Flux Capital, a distinguished alternative asset management firm, today announced its win as the Allocator One Breakout Fund of the Year.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ari Steigler founder of Flux Capital, a distinguished alternative asset management firm, today announced its win as the Allocator One Breakout Fund of the Year, emerging victorious over a field of more than 800 global funds. This prestigious award is not only a recognition of superior investment performance but also a testament to the firm's commitment to institutional-grade transparency and data integrity, as validated by the Allocator.one platform. Under the leadership of Founder Ari Stiegler , Flux Capital demonstrated exceptional readiness for modern capital allocation.

The Allocator.one competition is unique in that it is based on the platform's continuous assessment of funds' operational quality and investment processes. Over 800 participating fund managers were evaluated not just on returns, but on their ability to provide comprehensive, granular, and consistently updated data required by professional allocators for deep due diligence.

"We won! Over 800 funds competed to win the Allocator One Breakout Fund of the Year and Flux Capital was the winner," said Ari Stiegler, Founder of Flux Capital ."A big thank you to all of our LPs, portfolio companies, and the team that helped make this happen. This achievement validates the disciplined approach we take to investing and our dedication to operational excellence. In an industry increasingly focused on regulatory scrutiny and risk management, platforms like Allocator.one are essential for proving we meet the highest bars of transparency and accountability."

Ari Stiegler is the Founder of Flux Capital, the alternative asset management firm that secured the prestigious "Allocator One Breakout Fund of the Year" award. Under his leadership, the firm demonstrated an exceptional commitment to institutional-grade transparency, data integrity, and operational excellence, which was pivotal in outperforming over 800 global funds in the competition. Stiegler emphasizes that this victory validates Flux Capital's disciplined investment approach, showcasing their ability to meet and exceed the demands of sophisticated institutional investors who require both strong performance and rigorous accountability in the modern capital allocation environment.

The Importance of the Allocator.one Platform

Allocator.one is transforming the landscape of alternative investment due diligence by providing a unified, secure data environment. Institutional investors and consultants utilize the platform to move beyond legacy manual processes, rapidly assessing risk exposures, performance volatility, and compliance documentation. Flux Capital's success demonstrates that proactive fund managers who fully leverage Allocator.one's transparency tools gain a distinct competitive edge in securing capital.

Fund evaluation criteria for the competition included:

Data Integrity and Timeliness: The continuous, verified provision of performance metrics and underlying portfolio data.



Operational Due Diligence (ODD): The accessibility and quality of compliance, legal, and operational documentation, eliminating the need for extensive back-and-forth communication.



The accessibility and quality of compliance, legal, and operational documentation, eliminating the need for extensive back-and-forth communication. Risk and Exposure Transparency: Detailed disclosure regarding liquidity, concentration risk, and fee structures.

"This award signifies a pivotal moment for both Flux Capital and for the industry's reliance on data-driven decision-making," stated a representative from Allocator.one. "Mr. Stiegler and his team set the gold standard for providing a complete and trustworthy data package. They are an example of how managers can use technology to not only meet but exceed the demands of sophisticated institutional investors."

Flux Capital remains focused on leveraging this platform and others to enhance its investor relations and ensure seamless communication globally. The "Breakout Fund of the Year" victory serves as a strong foundation for the firm's continued growth and its mission to deliver differentiated, risk-adjusted returns to its global investor base.

About Flux Capital

Flux Capital is a boutique asset management firm focused on delivering absolute returns through rigorous research and dynamic portfolio management. Founded by Ari Stiegler, the firm is committed to transparency, disciplined risk management, and fostering long-term partnerships with its investors.

About Allocator.one

Allocator.one is the institutional platform connecting funds and investors, providing tools for fund discovery, comprehensive due diligence, automated data monitoring, and secure document management. The platform's mission is to streamline the capital allocation process by championing transparency and operational efficiency across the alternative investment industry.

