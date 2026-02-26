Aria Care Partners Acquires Sanford for Expansion in Southeast

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aria Care Partners, a leading provider of dental, vision, audiology, and podiatry services to skilled nursing facilities (SNF), announced that it has acquired Sanford Dental, Sanford Vision, and Dynamic Mobile Dentistry (collectively Sanford). Headquartered in Macon, Georgia, they provide onsite dental and vision care to approximately 200 SNFs across Georgia and Alabama. Sanford also offers dental insurance plans for residents.

The acquisition significantly expands Aria's footprint in the Southeast and furthers the company's ongoing growth initiatives. Sanford's operations will be integrated into Aria's for enhanced administrative and technology support.

Current Sanford SNF customers will experience strong continuity of care, as Aria is retaining Sanford's care providers, account staff and other client‑facing teams to minimize any disruption for residents or facility staff. Skilled nursing facilities will also gain access to expanded onsite services, including Aria's optometry, audiology and podiatry offerings, providing the convenience of vendor consolidation many organizations are seeking.

Customers will also benefit from Aria's established care infrastructure, which includes experienced Chief Medical Officers in each specialty, oversight from a Chief Clinical Officer and extensive technology, administrative and compliance support for its medical professionals. In addition, residents will have new opportunities to enroll in Aria's expanded dental coverage as well as its vision and hearing plans.

"Sanford is an excellent fit with our program and brings a strong track record serving SNF communities in Georgia and Alabama," said John Griscavage, CEO of Aria Care Partners. "We look forward to adding value for those communities and growing our position as a premier provider in the region."

Added Sanford CEO John Neel, "We are enthusiastic to be joining forces with Aria Care Partners. Our customers will be the beneficiaries of expanded service capabilities and offerings."

About Aria Care Partners

Aria Care Partners is the leading provider of onsite ancillary medical services for skilled nursing facilities. With more than 25 years of partnership with over 3,000 skilled nursing facilities, Aria Care Partners remains on the leading edge of innovative care delivery, understanding the connection between dental, vision, hearing, and podiatry services to resident health and well-being. With a unique combination of turnkey insurance solutions and innovative service delivery, Aria Care Partners is passionate about enriching every resident's quality of life and ensuring that every family knows their loved ones are well cared for and safe. For more information, please visit www.ariacarepartners.com.

Media Contact:

Allison Murphy, Director of Marketing

(913) 205-5163

[email protected]

SOURCE Aria Care Partners