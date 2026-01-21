Aria Care Partners Names Government Relations Executive

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aria Care Partners, a leading provider of dental, vision, audiology, and podiatry services to skilled nursing facilities (SNF), announces the appointment of Terra Gray McClelland to the newly created role of Vice President of Government Relations. She will lead the company's federal and state government relations strategy. The appointment comes as Aria Care Partners continues to expand its footprint across the country with a mission to provide access to onsite care for seniors in nursing facilities.

McClelland will proactively engage with local, state and federal officials and represent the company before regulatory boards. In addition to monitoring relevant laws and regulations, she will help introduce or advocate for legislation that improves SNF specialty care access and quality. Her mission also includes educating policy makers on the positive impact in healthcare delivery made by skilled nursing communities in conjunction with Aria Care Partners.

McClelland brings extensive experience in government relations. She served most recently as Director of State and Local Government Affairs at McDonald's Corporation, where she was involved in a wide range of policy issues and managed relationships with key business partners. Prior to that position, she was Vice President of Government and External Affairs at Benevis, a dental practice management and delivery company. Her efforts there included working closely with federal agencies on Medicaid issues affecting providers and patients.

Additional experience includes senior-level government relations and public affairs roles with HD Vest Financial Services (now Avantax) and Director of Advance in the White House - Office of the First Lady. She also serves on several boards including the State Government Affairs Council (past President) and the Touch a Life Foundation.

"Today's SNFs and the companies serving them face a host of regulations and potential policy changes," said John Griscavage, CEO of Aria Care Partners. "As healthcare policy continues to evolve, it is imperative that we increase our government relations efforts. We are pleased to have someone of Terra Gray McClelland's caliber joining us to help navigate this shifting landscape and spearhead a range of public affairs initiatives that will benefit all stakeholders in our industry."

Added Terra Gray McClelland, "I am excited to join Aria Care Partners at a time when ensuring access to specialty care is more important than ever. I look forward to working with policymakers and industry partners to ensure quality care and wellbeing for all SNF residents."

About Aria Care Partners

Aria Care Partners is the leading provider of onsite ancillary medical services for skilled nursing facilities. With more than 25 years of partnership with over 3,000 skilled nursing facilities, Aria Care Partners remains on the leading edge of innovative care delivery, understanding the connection between dental, vision, hearing, and podiatry services to resident health and well-being.

