ARIA Property Services Announces Hiring Drive for Experienced Wholesale Realtors

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARIA Property Services, a premier real estate firm in Texas, is excited to announce a new hiring initiative aimed at attracting experienced wholesale realtors. This recruitment drive is part of ARIA's ongoing expansion strategy to enhance its capabilities in delivering exceptional service in the residential real estate market.

Join the ARIA Team as a Wholesale Realtor

ARIA Property Services is a family-owned business renowned for its innovative approach and commitment to excellence. As the Texas real estate market continues to grow, ARIA is seeking talented, ambitious wholesale realtors to join its dynamic team.

Unlimited Earning Potential

Wholesale realtors joining ARIA Property Services will have the opportunity to work in a fast-paced, rewarding environment with unlimited earning potential. The role involves sourcing leads, meeting sellers, growing a network of investors, and facilitating volume sales through both new and repeat business. ARIA provides all the necessary tools for success, including access to lead-generating software, buyer lists, scripts, and paperwork to close deals efficiently.

Empowering and Innovative Work Environment

"At ARIA, we embrace the energy and innovation that define the Texas economy," said G.P. Hind, Co-Founder and President of ARIA Property Services. "We are looking for motivated individuals who are eager to bring their wholesale real estate experience to our innovative way of working with investors. Our team members are empowered to make a difference, and we support them with the resources and recognition they need to thrive."

Career Growth and Professional Development

ARIA Property Services is committed to the professional growth and development of its team. The company offers a dynamic work environment where creativity and innovation are encouraged. The ARIA team is continually recognized and rewarded for their hard work and are provided with opportunities to advance their careers within the organization.

Join the ARIA Team

To apply, candidates must hold a current Texas Real Estate License and demonstrate a strong track record in wholesale real estate. Interested individuals are encouraged to email a short statement of interest and experience along with their resume to [email protected].

About ARIA Property Services:

ARIA Property Services is a family-owned business based in North Texas, dedicated to transforming properties into dream homes and profitable investments. With a rich history of innovation and reliability in the residential housing industry, ARIA stands as a beacon of excellence in personalized residential services.

For more information about ARIA Property Services and to view open positions, visit www.ariapropertyservices.com

For further information, please contact:

ARIA Property Services

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.ariapropertyservices.com

SOURCE ARIA Property Services