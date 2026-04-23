Arietis Health Welcomes Heather Norris as Senior Vice President of AR and Denials

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arietis Health, a leading provider of revenue cycle management solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Heather Norris as Senior Vice President of Accounts Receivable and Denials.

Heather joins Arietis Health with more than 30 years of experience in healthcare revenue cycle management. Known for her dual focus on patient advocacy and financial performance, Heather is passionate about ensuring patients have the support, information, and resources they need – while simultaneously driving the best possible financial outcomes for clients. Her passion for process improvement and innovation makes her a natural fit for Arietis Health's partner-first, tech-enabled culture.

The company is thrilled to welcome Heather to the team. Heather's expertise, values, and decades of dedication to improving clinical care and operational outcomes make her the perfect fit for Arietis Health.

About Arietis Health

Arietis Health is a revenue cycle management company specializing in patient-centric, technology-powered revenue cycle solutions. Founded in 2020, our company was built by healthcare revenue cycle management experts with 22+ years of experience enhancing revenue, security, compliance, and business excellence within healthcare organizations. Arietis Health helps healthcare organizations streamline their revenue cycle so they can focus more on patient care. Reach out to learn more about how Arietis Health is reimaging RCM at https://www.arietishealth.com/.

SOURCE Arietis Health