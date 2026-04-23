Arietis Health Welcomes Linda Protopapas as Vice President of Sales

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arietis Health, a leading provider of revenue cycle management solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Linda Protopapas to the leadership team as Vice President of Sales.

Linda brings over 35 years of healthcare industry experience to her new role with Arietis Health, including several years specializing in revenue cycle management. Throughout her distinguished career, Linda has led high-performing sales and marketing teams with a consistent focus on driving organic growth and building sustainable, long-term business strategies. Her deep understanding of both the operational and commercial sides of healthcare positions her to serve as an asset to clinical and financial leaders from day one.

The company is thrilled to welcome Linda to the team. Her service-driven ethos aligns with Arietis Health's commitment to deliver outstanding support and reliable results for clinical partners.

Linda holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management and Finance from Baldwin Wallace College and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Arietis Health

Arietis Health is a revenue cycle management company specializing in patient-centric, technology-powered revenue cycle solutions. Founded in 2020, our company was built by healthcare revenue cycle management experts with 22+ years of experience enhancing revenue, security, compliance, and business excellence within healthcare organizations. Arietis Health helps healthcare organizations streamline their revenue cycle so they can focus more on patient care. Reach out to learn more about how Arietis Health is reimaging RCM at https://www.arietishealth.com/.

SOURCE Arietis Health