Aris Investing Introduces Institutional-Grade Long-Short Strategy Built to Integrate Excess Returns and Tax Management

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aris Investing, a leader in tax-aware investment management, today announced the launch of its Long-Short Strategy. The new offering provides advisors with a sophisticated, single-line tool designed to solve the growing "tax-decay" challenges of traditional long-only allocations.

While long-only strategies are the bedrock of most portfolios, they suffer from a fundamental flaw: as portfolios age and accumulate gains, their ability to harvest losses effectively decays. This leaves investors tax-locked and vulnerable. While traditional long-short products theoretically offer a solution, they have historically been opaque, siloed, and too cumbersome to integrate into a core wealth strategy, often creating more operational friction than actual tax relief.

Aris Investing redefines this landscape with a single-line, institutional-grade strategy where risk management and tax awareness are core design considerations. Built as a transparent, open-architecture complement to the total portfolio, the strategy works seamlessly alongside both passive equity and active manager allocations. By utilizing an active extension framework, the strategy targets excess pre-tax returns while simultaneously generating significant tax benefits by expanding the surface area for loss harvesting.

"Long-short investing is most effective when it serves as a deliberate, integrated core allocation," said Monisha Jayakumar, Chief Investment Officer of Aris Investing. "Our goal was to design a strategy where rigorous risk management and total-portfolio tax awareness are integrated into the architecture from day one. By generating excess pre-tax returns, the strategy is specifically engineered to overcome the structural costs of the overlay while providing a superior after-tax outcome for the client."

The strategy is particularly relevant for portfolios facing concentrated equity exposure or limited harvesting opportunities. By acting as a seamless extension of existing holdings, the Aris Long-Short strategy provides the flexibility to navigate today's volatile markets while maintaining a clear focus on after-tax outcomes.

The Aris Long-Short strategy is now available to eligible investors through advisory relationships.

About Aris Investing: Aris is a specialized investment manager that brings sophisticated investment-grade solutions to private wealth. They deliver modular tax-aware strategies through a total-portfolio architecture.

Led by a team with decades of institutional experience, the firm acts as the architect behind the advisor and transforms complex quantitative insights into bespoke, tax-aware portfolio solutions.

SOURCE Aris Investing