ArisGlobal Heads to Boston for Flagship Life Sciences Conference, Breakthrough2022

The annual life sciences thought leadership event returns to in person format in Boston on October 3, 2022 ahead of World Drug Safety Congress Americas

MIAMI and BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal , the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development with its end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, today announced the leading speakers for its upcoming Breakthrough2022 Conference. Attendees will hear insights directly from pharmaceutical and biotech companies that are using a range of technology solutions, such as ArisGlobal's proprietary LifeSphere platform, to face and conquer challenges in research and development. Talk tracks will cover trends in pharmacovigilance and safety, clinical trial management, and regulatory compliance with a focus on data & analytics, automation and AI, and more.

Held as a one-day life sciences thought leadership event in Boston, Breakthrough2022 will take place the day prior to World Drug Safety Congress Americas, making attendance for industry professionals seamless.

"Breakthrough facilitates a dialogue across many organizations on how we can improve patient outcomes with technology," shares Karen de Jong, Executive Director Global Case Management, Patient Safety & Pharmacovigilance Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals. "I'm excited to see the latest innovative strategies our life sciences colleagues are bringing to the industry."

In addition to speaking sessions by life sciences thought leaders, ArisGlobal's signature event will feature a variety of on-site experiences, such as an Innovation Center, a networking hub, and partner-sponsored demos. Breakthrough2022 guests will also be among the first to see LifeSphere® Clarity, an unmatched data and analytics engine acquired earlier this year from Boehringer-Ingelheim and further developed by ArisGlobal.

"At ArisGlobal, Breakthrough is an important time of year, where we bring leaders from across pharmaceutical and biotech organizations together to talk about what they are doing, lessons they have learned, and where they see the industry going," shares Heidi Hattendorf, VP and Head of Marketing for ArisGlobal, "This year is extra special for us, as we will convene in Boston, a dynamic city and epicenter for biopharma where ArisGlobal has a strong presence."

The agenda is developing further with innovative speakers and thought leaders from a variety of pharmaceutical, digital health, and biotech organizations. To date, confirmed speakers include representatives from:

Johnson & Johnson

Astellas

Amgen

CSL Behring

Boehringer Ingelheim

...and more

Visit ArisGlobal's website to learn more, view the growing agenda, and register to attend the event.

About ArisGlobal: ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China.

About LifeSphere: LifeSphere® is the trusted partner for global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, health authorities, and contract research organizations. Helping accelerate product development, organize clinical trials, manage compliance, and streamline collaboration across teams, LifeSphere empowers safer, faster life science breakthroughs. As the flagship product of ArisGlobal, LifeSphere is a market-leading solution built on 40 years of industry partnership and continues to evolve in collaboration with hundreds of trusted customers. For more information visit lifesphere.arisglobal.com.

