Aristada (Aripiprazole Lauroxil; Alkermes) Drug Outlook 2018-2026

Aristada (aripiprazole lauroxil; Alkermes) is a long-acting injectable formulation of the atypical antipsychotic aripiprazole.

It was developed by Alkermes using its proprietary LinkeRx technology, which allows the gradual release of aripiprazole molecules and lowers the drug's frequency of administration.

Aristada acts as partial agonist at dopamine D2 and serotonin 5-hydroxytryptamine (HT)1A receptors, and displays antagonist activity at 5-HT2A receptors. This results in lower dopamine mesolimbic levels, and enhanced dopaminergic activity in the mesocortical pathway. Low levels of mesocortical dopamine appear to cause schizophrenia's negative symptoms, while an excess of mesolimbic dopamine is associated with positive symptoms.

In October 2015, Aristada was approved in the US for the treatment of schizophrenia. The drug is not currently being developed for the Japanese or EU markets.



