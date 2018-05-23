Aristada (Aripiprazole Lauroxil; Alkermes) Drug Outlook 2018-2026

News provided by

Research and Markets

15:15 ET

DUBLIN, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Drug Overview: Aristada" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Aristada (aripiprazole lauroxil; Alkermes) is a long-acting injectable formulation of the atypical antipsychotic aripiprazole.

It was developed by Alkermes using its proprietary LinkeRx technology, which allows the gradual release of aripiprazole molecules and lowers the drug's frequency of administration.

Aristada acts as partial agonist at dopamine D2 and serotonin 5-hydroxytryptamine (HT)1A receptors, and displays antagonist activity at 5-HT2A receptors. This results in lower dopamine mesolimbic levels, and enhanced dopaminergic activity in the mesocortical pathway. Low levels of mesocortical dopamine appear to cause schizophrenia's negative symptoms, while an excess of mesolimbic dopamine is associated with positive symptoms.

In October 2015, Aristada was approved in the US for the treatment of schizophrenia. The drug is not currently being developed for the Japanese or EU markets.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Drug Overview
  2. Product Profiles
  3. Aristada: Schizophrenia

List of Figures
Figure 1: Aristada for schizophrenia - SWOT analysis
Figure 2: Drug assessment summary of Aristada for schizophrenia
Figure 3: Drug assessment summary of Aristada for schizophrenia
Figure 4: Aristada sales for schizophrenia in the US, 2017-26

List of Tables
Table 1: Aristada drug profile
Table 2: Aristada pivotal trial data in schizophrenia
Table 3: Aristada other late-phase trial data in schizophrenia
Table 4: Aristada ongoing trial in schizophrenia
Table 5: Aristada sales for schizophrenia in the US ($m), 2017-26

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wthkxw/drug_overview?w=5

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 



Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aristada-aripiprazole-lauroxil-alkermes-drug-outlook-2018-2026-300653719.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

16:15 ET Drug Overview & Outlook for Seroquel/Seroquel XR (AstraZeneca,...

16:00 ET 2018 Drug Overview for BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand)...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Aristada (Aripiprazole Lauroxil; Alkermes) Drug Outlook 2018-2026

News provided by

Research and Markets

15:15 ET