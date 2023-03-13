Aristocrat Gaming Brings INNOVATION in MOTION to IGA 2023

Highly anticipated Class II portfolio to debut

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's all about "INNOVATION IN MOTION" for Aristocrat Gaming™ at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention (IGA) 2023 as the company plans to bring a diverse, industry-leading portfolio of next-generation cabinets, games, and features, along with 80 percent custom content specifically for Class II tribal customers.

"We are excited to showcase our commitment to Class II gaming content at IGA, ensuring our tribal customers have a variety of fresh content to diversify their floor and appeal to new and current players alike," said Jon Hanlin, senior vice president of commercial strategy Americas and EMEA for Aristocrat Gaming. "Aristocrat Gaming is continuously investing in innovation throughout our hardware and product portfolios, elevating our games to new and exciting places to meet and exceed player demand."

Headlining the show are:

Lightning Buffalo Link™ on the Neptune™ Single - Named one of the most anticipated games of the year, this builds on the success of Buffalo Link™ incorporating player-favorite mechanics like Hold & Spin and Buffalo Mystery collection feature with a $50K MSP.

- Named one of the most anticipated games of the year, this builds on the success of Buffalo Link™ incorporating player-favorite mechanics like Hold & Spin and Buffalo Mystery collection feature with a MSP. Hunt for Aztec Riches™ on the MarsX™ Portrait - Class II customers will enjoy this expansion of the popular Hunt for Neptune's Gold™ game on premium hardware.

Class II customers will enjoy this expansion of the popular Hunt for Neptune's Gold™ game on premium hardware. Hunt for Neptune's Gold Wheel™ on the RELM™ XL 5-reel cabinet - Also in Class II, this is an expansion of the Hunt Brand Universe featuring a $100K progressive linked to The Hunt for Neptune's Gold Diamond™.

Also making their IGA debuts are:

Buffalo Triple Power™ - An ultimate combination of Buffalo Gold Collection™ and Triple Metamorphic, allowing Class III players to enjoy the classic Buffalo Gold Collection experience while waiting for one, two, or all three metamorphic features to trigger simultaneously.

An ultimate combination of Buffalo Gold Collection™ and Triple Metamorphic, allowing Class III players to enjoy the classic Buffalo Gold Collection experience while waiting for one, two, or all three metamorphic features to trigger simultaneously. Money Dragon Drop™ - Blue Skies and Money Dragon Drop™ - Purple Dawn, which are all-new versions of the player-favorite Class III game Big Fu Cash Dragons™. The new game family has been configured for Class II play while maintaining the original essence of the game.

