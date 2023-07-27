Aristocrat Gaming Unveils First Look at NFL-Themed Slot Machines

News provided by

Aristocrat Gaming

27 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Games to Make Highly Anticipated Debut This Fall

 NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aristocrat Gaming™ and the National Football League (NFL) released the first visuals of the new NFL-themed slot machines with the reveal of NFL Super Bowl Jackpots™. This introductory new game will bring the largest sports brand in the U.S. to casino floors across the country at the start of the 2023 NFL season. The original license agreement was announced in Fall 2021, providing both companies with an enhanced opportunity to drive engagement from their respective customer bases through an entirely new slot gaming experience.

Continue Reading
Aristocrat Gaming Unveils First Look at NFL-Themed Slot Machines
Aristocrat Gaming Unveils First Look at NFL-Themed Slot Machines
Aristocrat Gaming Unveils First Look at NFL-Themed Slot Machines
Aristocrat Gaming Unveils First Look at NFL-Themed Slot Machines

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9184751-aristocrat-gaming-unveils-nfl-themed-slot-machines/ 

"Today, we are thrilled to debut the first look of the new NFL-licensed slot machines, which will provide an innovative entertainment experience for millions of NFL fans who enjoy the fun of casino gaming," said Hector Fernandez, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. "We are changing the game with this first-of-its-kind slot machine, offering fans the ability to customize the experience by selecting their favorite team in any casino they choose to play."  

"The unveiling of the first NFL-themed slot machines represents an opportunity to bring the League closer to our fans in a new area," said Joe Ruggiero, SVP of Consumer Products at the NFL. "We have valued collaborating with Aristocrat to bring their vision and responsible gaming resources to fans during the 2023 NFL season and beyond."

This much-awaited reveal of NFL Super Bowl Jackpots™ on the new King Max™ cabinet is the first of several games that will be unveiled over time as part of this industry-leading, multi-year agreement. Casino players of Super Bowl Jackpots™ have the chance to win a $1 million progressive jackpot, where permitted, and experience additional rich gameplay features, including six licensed fan-favorite stadium anthems during key moments in the game. The additional slot machines in the initial product roster that will debut later this year and into 2024 include Overtime Cash™, Super Bowl Link™, NFL Kickoff™, Winning Drive™, and Rings of Victory™ – each inspired by a unique element of NFL gameplay and featuring customizable team options.

Aristocrat Gaming is committed to responsible gameplay, with a comprehensive company program focused on strong compliance, empowering customers and casino players, and investing in innovation to help lift the bar. Aristocrat Gaming will be launching a first-of-its-kind responsible gaming marketing and advertising campaign this Fall to coincide with the launch of the NFL slot games. For more information, visit www.aristocrat.com/responsible-gameplay.

In addition, the NFL hosts an extensive, integrated league-wide responsible betting public awareness program. For more information about responsible gambling tools and resources, visit responsibleplay.org, hosted by the National Council on Problem Gambling.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global entertainment and content creation company with over 7,500 employees working in more than 20 locations across the globe. Aristocrat Gaming is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS
For Aristocrat
Oriana Branon: [email protected]

For NFL:
Liana Bailey: [email protected]

SOURCE Aristocrat Gaming

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.