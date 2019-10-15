Aristocrat Honored with Multiple Accolades at G2E

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat and its innovations have been honored with multiple awards during the 2019 Global Gaming Expo.

G2E roared to life for Aristocrat when the company was named Land-Based Supplier of the Year at the 6th annual Global Gaming Awards. Additionally, Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond™ was named Slot of the Year. The Global Gaming Awards are produced by Gambling Insider magazine in association with G2E. The winners were selected by the event's largest judging panel to date.

Prior to G2E, Aristocrat's EDGE X™ cabinet and its Mobile nCompass™ system solution were winners in Casino Journal's 2019 Most Innovative Gaming Technology Awards.

Players also love Aristocrat games, and in the 2019 Casino Player readers' choice awards, Aristocrat's Lightning Link™, Buffalo Grand™, and Dragon Link™ were all named to the Favorite Video Slot list, with Lightning Link taking top honors. Lightning Link was also named top Favorite Bonus Round, where Buffalo Grand was also honored. Additionally, Buffalo Grand was named as a Favorite Progressive game.

"We never stop creating or innovating for our customers. These awards are fantastic; however, the greater reward comes from the joy of play our players experience in our customers' casinos," said Hector Fernandez, president of Americas for Aristocrat. "We are so proud of our employees – the best and most talented in the industry – for creating the world's leading games, hardware, and system solutions."

G2E 2019 attendees can experience these innovations and more in Aristocrat's booth (#1133), where the company is unveiling a host of cabinets, Class III games, Class II games, and system solutions for operators of all sizes and players of all types.

For more information about any of Aristocrat's industry-leading games, cabinets, and system solutions, contact your Aristocrat representative or visit www.aristocrat-us.com. Join Aristocrat on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in around 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Speirs-Hernandez, Steinbeck Communications, paul@steinbeckcommunications.com

Meghan Speranzo

Director of Marketing Communications, Aristocrat, Meghan.Speranzo@aristocrat.com

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

Related Links

https://www.aristocrat-us.com

