Aristocrat Interactive Go-To-Market Structure and Business Leaders Confirmed

LAS VEGAS, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a presentation to investors this week, Aristocrat shared more details on its recently launched Aristocrat Interactive business, including its go-to-market structure and key leadership appointments.

Aristocrat Interactive will operate with 5 business units: iLottery, Content & Aggregation, Gaming Systems, iGaming & Sports, iGaming White-Label

Aristocrat Interactive brings together the former Anaxi and NeoGames operations into a single, integrated global business, with a vision to 'create the new frontier of connected experiences.' The business is proud to be a leader in technology solutions for online Real Money Gaming (RMG), with a full-service offering including an extensive catalog of gaming content, proprietary technology platforms and gaming systems, iLottery and Gaming Systems solutions.

Aristocrat Interactive strives to offer customers an unrivaled choice of deep, rich, connected experiences, and customizable needs that will entertain and engage players. With renowned gaming content, full-service iLottery capabilities, a comprehensive suite of back-end solutions, and support for land operators in casinos and sports, Aristocrat Interactive provides a complete, seamless end-to-end connected experience for operators, enhancing their connection to players.

Aristocrat Interactive is fully operational with five go-to-market businesses that leverage complimentary capabilities that serve the entire spectrum of the online RMG industry:

iLottery – Aristocrat Interactive iLottery helps governments bring their lotteries online. Offering turnkey solutions that support platform development and operations, content, and marketing programs, Aristocrat Interactive iLottery currently serves 28 global lottery customers. iLottery will be led by Chris Shaban , Managing Director.





Aristocrat Interactive iLottery helps governments bring their lotteries online. Offering turnkey solutions that support platform development and operations, content, and marketing programs, Aristocrat Interactive iLottery currently serves 28 global lottery customers. iLottery will be led by , Managing Director. Content & Aggregation – Aristocrat Interactive's Content & Aggregation business combines the leading content aggregator behind innovative products including the Fusion ® aggregation platform and the Ignite ® Studio development program, with a portfolio of more than 440 titles including leading brands from Aristocrat, Wizard Games™ Studio and Roxor™ Gaming. With fan favorites including Buffalo™, Timberwolf™ and more, we are reimagining the casino experience for the online world. Content & Aggregation will be led by Adrian Bailey , Managing Director.





Aristocrat Interactive's Content & Aggregation business combines the leading content aggregator behind innovative products including the Fusion aggregation platform and the Ignite Studio development program, with a portfolio of more than 440 titles including leading brands from Aristocrat, Wizard Games™ Studio and Roxor™ Gaming. With fan favorites including Buffalo™, Timberwolf™ and more, we are reimagining the experience for the online world. Content & Aggregation will be led by , Managing Director. Gaming Systems – The casino gaming systems arm of Aristocrat Interactive offers land-based operators best-in-class technologies and solutions, including accounting, casino management systems, loyalty, and marketing. Designed with a deep understanding of day-to-day casino operations, these technologies enhance efficiency and ensure seamless player experiences. Gaming Systems will be led by Neil Crossan , Managing Director.





The gaming systems arm of Aristocrat Interactive offers land-based operators best-in-class technologies and solutions, including accounting, management systems, loyalty, and marketing. Designed with a deep understanding of day-to-day operations, these technologies enhance efficiency and ensure seamless player experiences. Gaming Systems will be led by , Managing Director. iGaming & Sports – Aristocrat Interactive's iGaming and Sports offers online operators a comprehensive suite of content and technology products for running an online gaming and/or sports betting programs. iGaming and Sports services are fully modular, customizable to meet operators' unique needs and developed with the players' experience at the forefront. iGaming & Sports will be led by Dima Reiderman , Managing Director.





Aristocrat Interactive's iGaming and Sports offers online operators a comprehensive suite of content and technology products for running an online gaming and/or sports programs. iGaming and Sports services are fully modular, customizable to meet operators' unique needs and developed with the players' experience at the forefront. iGaming & Sports will be led by , Managing Director. iGaming White-Label – Offering full front-end and back-end services to independent casino and sportsbook operators, Aristocrat Interactive iGaming White-Label provides operators an easy entry to break into the RMG business. iGaming White-Label's package offerings include customer support, retention teams, digital wallets, and 360 platform support. iGaming White-Label will be led by Jonathan Chilton , Managing Director.

Aristocrat Interactive is dedicated to being the most trusted partner in the global online RMG industry. Upholding a core value of being a "Good Business, Good Citizen," the company is committed to improving regulatory policies worldwide, promoting responsible gameplay, operating in legal and regulated markets, and working to grow and create new opportunities for operators and players.

Effective today, all prior operations under Anaxi branding and those comprising Neo Group Ltd. (including NeoGames, Aspire Global, BtoBet, and Pariplay) will transition to operate under the Aristocrat Interactive brand. Additional information and materials regarding Aristocrat Interactive will be released in the coming months, including the launch of a new website on 1 September.

"We are excited to reach this next milestone in our journey to be the global leader in digital gaming experiences. With the launch of Aristocrat Interactive, we believe we are uniquely positioned to spearhead a new era of connected experiences" said Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer of Aristocrat Interactive.

"With our integration of world-class content, cutting-edge technology and service offerings, we are focused on offering a new standard of excellence for our valued customers. We are excited to unite our global teams and deliver innovative solutions that will delight players and empower operators around the world. The future is bright, and we will work hard to ensure that Aristocrat Interactive is at the forefront of this transformative journey," Malul concluded.

About Aristocrat Interactive

Aristocrat Interactive is Aristocrat Leisure Limited's (ASX:ALL) regulated online Real Money Gaming (RMG) business and was formed in 2024 with the combination of Anaxi and the NeoGames businesses (NeoGames, Aspire Global, BtoBet, and Pariplay). The business is an industry leader in content and technology solutions for online RMG, with a full-service offering that includes content, proprietary technology platforms and a range of value-added services across iLottery, iGaming, Online Sports Betting (OSB), and Gaming Systems.

